There are so many home improvement shows out there that it is hard to keep track of them all. Almost every channel and streaming network has its own take on how to spruce up your home. There is even an entire Home and Garden Television Network devoted to this idea, with seemingly endless hours of content built up over the years.

Honestly, I don’t know why we need some much time discussing shiplap (I still am not quite sure what it is) or going over mood boards that are various shades of beige. And how many rustic wood signs do we really need in one house?

When I saw Netflix was adding another home improvement show to their list, I questioned their judgment, to say the least. (I mean, they are doing a real-life version of Squid Game, after all.) However, this one is a little different from what you can watch on HGTV. Let me introduce you to How To Build a Sex Room. Interior Designer Melanie Rose has over fifteen years of designing for high-end homes, but when one client asked if she could design a sex room, it took her on a whole new path. Now, she takes audiences into the homes of couples who are looking to change up their routines.

In the trailer, Rose points out that when people hear the term “sex room,” they imagine something “dirty and disgusting,” but she strives to make rooms that are functional and beautiful, and the show documents the journey of creating a space devoted to adult intimacy. It seems to promote the idea of sex positivity and explores what makes the individual couple happy, as they tailor each room to what each couple wants. From extravagant bathtubs to bondage ropes, they seem to include all the good stuff.

Bringing Couples Together

Not only is How To Build a Sex Room subverting the home renovation genre, but it’s also taking a different angle on the relationships featured on reality TV. We’ve covered many dating shows on Netflix here at The Mary Sue, such as Love Is Blind and The Ultimatum. These shows, although fun to watch, create unrealistic dating ideals and forced connections. The Ultimatum, where people are supposed to either choose to get married to their current partners or break up and date someone else, almost seems to drive a wedge between couples.

In contrast, Rose seems to serve as an intermediary for couples to better connect with each other. One of my favorite parts of the trailer is when Rose has to explain to an adult man why they wouldn’t be playing video games in the sex room. There are several other lines of couples expressing gratitude for Rose facilitating a space for them to grow together as couples. I may not understand the importance of a minimalistic open-floor plan, but I do understand the importance of communicating with your partner in a healthy way.

The show premieres on Netflix on July 8. So, out with the rustic farm decor and in with the cute booty statues.

