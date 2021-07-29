Everything Good That’s Coming to Netflix in August 2021

We’re headed into August once again—what year it is, I couldn’t tell you—but the good news that comes with a new month? That’s right, fresh content for your eyeballs! As burnout rages across the land and Delta makes staying inside again feel like an excellent idea, our streaming media swoops in to save the day and keep us from climbing the walls.

Here we’ve highlighted via bold italics what’s coming to Netflix that we’re either excited to experience for the first time or have enjoyed in the past. There are hot properties like The Witcher anime entry Nightmare of the Wolf, trippy genre fare like Christopher Nolan’s Inception, and comforting nostalgia trips like Beethoven and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.

Further comfort can be found in full seasons of TV favorites like 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, and surely in season 3 of something called 44 Cats that stars 44 animated Italian cats. On the comedy front, you might want to check out 1995’s Sandra Bullock-starring thriller The Net, which could not have even begun to imagine the true horrors of being Very Online in 2021.

August 1

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

44 Cats: Season 3

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Beowulf

Catch Me If You Can

Darwin’s Game

Deep Blue Sea

The Edge of Seventeen

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Five Feet Apart (2019)

Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5

Good Luck Chuck

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6 (2011)

Inception

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Losers (2010)

The Machinist

Magnolia

Major Payne

My Girl

My Girl 2

The Net

The Original Kings of Comedy

Pineapple Express

Poms

Seabiscuit

Space Cowboys

Team America: World Police

August 3

Pray Away

Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

ALIENS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

August 4

Aftermath

American Masters: Inventing David Geffen

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami

Control Z: Season 2

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3

Cooking With Paris

This is a thing that is happening on Netflix.

August 6

Hit & Run: Season 1

Navarasa

The Swarm

Vivo

August 8

Quartet

August 9

Shaman King

August 10

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang

UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace

August 11

Bake Squad

The Kissing Booth 3

La diosa del asfalto

Misha and the Wolves

August 12

AlRawabi School for Girls

Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild

August 13

Beckett

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5

Gone for Good

The Kingdom

Valeria: Season 2

August 15

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1

Winx Club: Season 6

August 16

Walk of Shame

August 17

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5

UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

August 18

The Defeated

Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes

Out of My League

The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

This is probably horrifically disturbing but may I recommend the David Tennant-starring miniseries Des?

August 19

Like Crazy

August 20

The Chair

Everything Will Be Fine

The Loud House Movie

Sweet Girl

August 23

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

All Witcher content, all the time.

August 24

Oggy Oggy

UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed

Clickbait

John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Motel Makeover

The November Man

The Old Ways

Open Your Eyes

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

Rainbow High: Part II

Really Love

The River Runner

Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4

The Water Man

This Bob Ross doc is going to break us, isn’t it? Here’s the official synopsis:

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story about the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross and his legacy. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995

August 26

Edens Zero

Family Reunion: Part IV

August 27

He’s All That

I Heart Arlo

Titletown High

August 28

Bread Barbershop: Season 2

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 31

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

What are you looking forward to watching? What did we miss highlighting? Tell us in the comments!

