Everything Good That’s Coming to Netflix in August 2021

We’re headed into August once again—what year it is, I couldn’t tell you—but the good news that comes with a new month? That’s right, fresh content for your eyeballs! As burnout rages across the land and Delta makes staying inside again feel like an excellent idea, our streaming media swoops in to save the day and keep us from climbing the walls.
Here we’ve highlighted via bold italics what’s coming to Netflix that we’re either excited to experience for the first time or have enjoyed in the past. There are hot properties like The Witcher anime entry Nightmare of the Wolf, trippy genre fare like Christopher Nolan’s Inception, and comforting nostalgia trips like Beethoven and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.
Further comfort can be found in full seasons of TV favorites like 30 Rock, Friday Night Lights, and surely in season 3 of something called 44 Cats that stars 44 animated Italian cats. On the comedy front, you might want to check out 1995’s Sandra Bullock-starring thriller The Net, which could not have even begun to imagine the true horrors of being Very Online in 2021.
August 1
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
44 Cats: Season 3
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beowulf
Catch Me If You Can
Darwin’s Game
Deep Blue Sea
The Edge of Seventeen
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Five Feet Apart (2019)
Friday Night Lights: Seasons 1-5
Good Luck Chuck
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Hunter X Hunter: Seasons 5-6 (2011)
Inception
The Lincoln Lawyer
The Losers (2010)
The Machinist
Magnolia
Major Payne
My Girl
My Girl 2
The Net
The Original Kings of Comedy
Pineapple Express
Poms
Seabiscuit
Space Cowboys
Team America: World Police
August 3
Pray Away
Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
Aftermath
American Masters: Inventing David Geffen
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
Control Z: Season 2
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
Cooking With Paris
August 6
Hit & Run: Season 1
Navarasa
The Swarm
Vivo
August 8
Quartet
August 9
Shaman King
August 10
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 2
Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang
UNTOLD: Malice at the Palace
August 11
Bake Squad
The Kissing Booth 3
La diosa del asfalto
Misha and the Wolves
August 12
AlRawabi School for Girls
Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
August 13
Beckett
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5
Gone for Good
The Kingdom
Valeria: Season 2
August 15
Mother Goose Club: Seasons 3-4
Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Season 1
Winx Club: Season 6
August 16
Walk of Shame
August 17
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
August 18
The Defeated
Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
Out of My League
The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 19
Like Crazy
August 20
The Chair
Everything Will Be Fine
The Loud House Movie
Sweet Girl
August 23
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
Oggy Oggy
UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
Clickbait
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
Motel Makeover
The November Man
The Old Ways
Open Your Eyes
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
Rainbow High: Part II
Really Love
The River Runner
Tayo the Little Bus: Season 4
The Water Man
This Bob Ross doc is going to break us, isn’t it? Here’s the official synopsis:
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story about the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting, Bob Ross and his legacy. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, he encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes, rather just happy accidents has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. While his soothing voice and unmistakable image continue to evoke nostalgia, there remains a sinister tale surrounding his name and the empire that was built on it being hijacked by once trusted partners, whose slow betrayal of him continued beyond his death in 1995
August 26
Edens Zero
Family Reunion: Part IV
August 27
He’s All That
I Heart Arlo
Titletown High
August 28
Bread Barbershop: Season 2
Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 31
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
