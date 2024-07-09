The Creator of One of Netflix’s Most Acclaimed Series Is Back With a New Star-Studded Dark Comedy

Maid is revered as one of the best Netflix original series to date, and now its creator, Molly Smith Metzler, is back with another exciting offering.

Titled Sirens, the miniseries will feature a star-studded cast of Academy Award-winning actor Julianne Moore (Mary & George), Meghann Fahy (White Lotus), and Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon). Supporting them are Kevin Bacon (The Following) and Glenn Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

There is no word on a release window for the limited series yet, and it is difficult to comment on a potential release timeline considering the project was commissioned in February 2024. The show is based on Metzler’s play “Elemeno Pea,” which she wrote when she was at The Julliard School. Nicole Kassell, known for her work on TV shows like The Leftovers and Watchmen, is a part of the production as an executive producer and director.

Described as a dark comedy, the show will follow Devon (Fahy), who becomes concerned after her sister Simone (Alcock) gets close with her new employer, Michaela Kell (Moore). Kell has a mysterious personality and enjoys a luxury-filled lifestyle, which attracts Simone to her.

As Devon looks to find out the nature of the relationship between Simone and Michaela, she realizes the cons of not siding with the idiosyncratic socialite. The limited series will be set on the Kells’ lush estate during a weekend, with Bacon portraying Michaela’s husband, Peter Kell. Meanwhile, Howerton will appear as Ethan Corbin II, the couple’s trust fund-rich neighbor.

Executive producers on the Netflix show include LuckyChap’s Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Dani Gorin. LuckyChap was also involved in Metzler’s last series, Maid, which was the streamer’s fourth-most-watched show in 2021. Metzler’s previous work includes stints as a writer and co-EP on the Showtime drama Shameless, and as a writer on the Hulu project Casual and Netflix’s popular show Orange is the New Black.

