Game of Thrones Showrunners Sign Massive Netflix Deal, but All Those Shows by Women Had to Go, Huh?

Entertainment Weekly has confirmed that Game of Thrones Sansa/Cat/Cersei/Dany-ruining hack s showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have just signed a massive nine-figure deal with the streaming service Netflix, where they will create new shows and movies. Good thing they got rid of all those shows with female showrunners, creators and diverse casts for this nonsense!

This is an exclusive multi-year deal, so sorry WarnerMedia, Amazon, and Disney, but it looks like you won’t get any of the sweet post-Game of Thrones failure genius going your way. Well, Disney will, since they still have that super-secret Benioff/Weiss Star Wars project in the pipeline, because I’m sure that is what the Star Wars fandom needs—more twists for twists’ sake. And I say that as someone who likes The Last Jedi.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos in a statement. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Yup, can’t wait to see how they imagine having their main character in a meeting about a dangerous fleet of ships and then forget about the fleet in the next scene, leading to the death of one of their most powerful creatures. The level of genius it takes to craft something so ridiculous and silly is just *chef’s kiss.* Yes, that’s the kind of vision we need at Netflix.

Benioff and Weiss issued this statement: “We’ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we’re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we’ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber. We remember the same shots from the same ’80s movies; we love the same books; we’re excited about the same storytelling possibilities. Netflix has built something astounding and unprecedented, and we’re honored they invited us to join them.”

Other projects these two have in the works are a prison-break drama titled Dirty White Boys and their alternate-history drama series, Confederate, which is probably going to be shelved for the foreseeable future.

Yes, I know that Game of Thrones has been over for months, but I’m still irritated because Benioff and Weiss have just been so bad about understanding why people are upset about the finale. Do they need to accept every single hit piece, especially from nitpicking book fans like me? No, but they should respect the fans who have been loyal to them from the beginning. I’m not going to say that Benioff and Weiss haven’t done some great work in the series, but you can’t take all the praise and none of the criticism.

As for me, I’ll stop being bitter when Stannis gets to be the character he was written as instead of a caricature.

