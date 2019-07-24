Here’s All the New Goodness Landing on Netflix and Hulu in August

Let’s be real: August is a garbage month. It’s the sweaty armpit of the summer with no holidays in sight. Even the unofficial holidays are lame: National Eye Exam Month? Water Quality Month? National Catfish Month? No thank you. August also has the unfortunate timing of being right before September, the last gasp before school starts again. Do better, August. But all is not lost! A new month brings with it a host of new films and series on Netflix and Hulu.

Below is the line-up for Neflix and Hulu, where we’ve bolded our top picks for the month. So draw those shades, crank that air conditioning, and cover your body with ice packs, because we’ve got your indoor August plans all laid out.

NETFLIX

August 1

Are We Done Yet?

Boyka: Undisputed

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Groundhog Day

Horns

Jackie Brown

Jupiter Ascending

Now and Then

Girls of the 90s will fondly remember this coming of age film starring Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffmann, Thora Birch, and Ashleigh Aston Moore as the young versions of Rosie O’Donnell, Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith, and Rita Wilson. A great pick for heading down memory lane with your besties.

Panic Room

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Sex and the City: The Movie

Something’s Gotta Give

The Bank Job

The House Bunny

The Sinner: Julian

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

August 2

Ask the StoryBots: Season 3

Basketball or Nothing

Dear White People: Volume 3

Justin Simien’s wickedly funny take on black college culture returns with a smart, self-referential new season. We’re especially excited to see the brilliant Yvette Nicole Brown as Coco’s mother and Giancarlo Esposito as the mysterious figure behind the college’s secret society.

Derry Girls: Season 2

If you’ve missed the first season of the hysterically funny 90s Northern Ireland comedy, you have plenty of time to catch up before the second season drops. This series is truly a hidden gem and everyone should be watching it.

Otherhood

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 3

Everyone’s favorite princesses of power return with an action-packed new season that features guest star Geena Davis as Huntara.

August 4

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4

August 5

Enter the Anime

The documentary follows Tania Nolan as she interview the filmmakers behind notable productions from “Castlevania” to “Aggretsuko,” “Kengan Ashura” and more.

No Good Nick: Part 2

August 6

Screwball

Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That

August 8

Dollar

Jane The Virgin: Season 5

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

The Naked Director

Wu Assassins

Martial arts fans won’t want to miss this new series starring The Raid: Redemption‘s Iko Uwais.

August 9

Cable Girls: Season 4

The Family

GLOW: Season 3

Netflix’s terrific comedy series is back, with the ladies of GLOW headed to Vegas to launch their live local show. Geena Davis appears in the new season as the entertainment director of the casino, and where Davis goes, we follow.

The InBESTigators

iZombie: Season 5

Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling

The cult Nickelodeon series about a neurotic Australian wallaby is back to push all your nostalgia buttons.

Sintonia

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales

Tiny House Nation: Volume 1

August 13

Knightfall: Season 2

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

August 14

The 100: Season 6

August 15

Cannon Busters

August 16

45 rpm

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Better Than Us

Diagnosis

Frontera verde

Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

The Little Switzerland

MINDHUNTER: Season 2

The second season of Netflix’s creepy serial killer drama stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv is finally here, which will explore the Atlanta murders of 1979–81. A must-watch for true crime fans.

QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3

Selfless

Sextuplets

Super Monsters Back to School

Victim Number 8

August 17

The Punisher (2004)

August 20

Gangs of New York

Simon Amstell: Set Free

August 21

American Factory

Hyperdrive

August 22

Love Alarm

August 23

El Pepe: Una vida suprema

HERO MASK: Part II

Rust Valley Restorers

August 27

Million Pound Menu: Season 2

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 7

August 29

Falling Inn Love

Kardec

Workin’ Moms: Season 3

August 30

The A List

CAROLE & TUESDAY

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Henson fans won’t want to miss the long-awaited follow-up to the cult classic 80s film, which voice-work by Mark Hamil and Taron Egerton.

Droppin’ Cash: Season 2

La Grande Classe

Locked Up: Season 3

Mighty Little Bheem: Season 2

Styling Hollywood

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Wild Wild Yetis

Un bandido honrado

August 31

Luo Bao Bei: Season 1

HULU

August 1

Heartland: Complete Season 11

Pure: Complete Season 2

Unikitty: Complete Season 1B

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)

Alien vs. Predator (2004)

American Heart (1993)

Baby Boom (1987)

Big Fish (2003)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

Look, I don’t want to tell you how to live your life. But the Brady Bunch movies are some of the funniest, most watchable films of the 90s. Anchored by the brilliant performances of Gary Cole and Shelley Long, these movies are a sheer goofy delight, and a fun look at the 90s making fun of the 70s. But the MVP is Jennifer Elise Cox’s unhinged Jan Brady, who should have been a way bigger star after these films.

Bulletproof Monk (2003)

Cats & Dogs (2001)

Chinese Box (1997)

The Color Purple (1985)

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

Das Boot (1981)

Double Impact (1991)

Down in the Delta (1998)

Drumline (2002)

Eight Men Out (1988)

The Fifth Element (1997)

Final Destination (2000)

Final Destination 2 (2003)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

The Final Destination (2009)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1923)

Idiocracy (2006)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

Kama Sutra (1997)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

Marley and Me: the Puppy Years (2010)

Meet the Parents (2000)

Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium (2007)

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

Rat Race (2001)

Repentance (2013)

Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rushmore (1998)

Seven (1995)

Shivers (1975)

Snake Eyes (1998)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek VIII: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek IX: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

If SDCC has left you psyched for the upcoming Star Trek series (Picard!), why not revisit the film series featuring all your favorite characters? After all, it’s a long wait until 2020!

Stargate (1994)

Step Up (2006)

The Terminator (1984)

The Transporter (2002)

Throw Momma from the Train (1987)

Tracker (2011)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Zookeeper (2011)

August 2

Into The Dark: School Spirit: Episode 11 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Rick Steves’ Cruising the Mediterranean: Special

Anger Management (2003)

Non-Fiction (2019)

August 5

The Kleptocrats (2018)

August 6

Apollo: Mission to the Moon: Special

Calling all space nerds: National Geographic has a handful of documentaries on the Apollo missions coming out this month.

Attack on Titan: Complete Season 3A

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 6 premiere

Plus One (2018)

Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2017)

The Swan Princess: Kingdom of Music (2019)

August 7

The Armstrong Tapes: Special

August 8

Apollo: Back to the Moon: Special

BH90210: Series Premiere

Mortdecai (2015)

August 9

The Beach Bum (2019)

August 11

AWOL (2016)

August 13

Sharkfest: Special

Andy Irons: Kissed by Gods (2019)

August 15

Dogman (2019)

Own the Sky (2018)

Rattlesnakes (2018)

Smoke Signals (1998)

The Actors (2003)

Zoo-Head (2018)

August 16

Find Me In Paris: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

August 18

The Bookshop (2018)

August 20

The Layover (2017)

August 21

This Way Up: Complete Season 1

August 22

A Simple Favor (2018)

Paul Feig’s dark comedy noir starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick was one of my favorite films of 2018. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing out on a wickedly fun film. I mean, it’s worth watching for Lively’s suits alone.

Hail, Satan (2019)

August 23

Jawline: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Operation Finale (2018)

August 24

Mapplethorpe (2018)

August 25

Wicked Tuna: Complete Season 5

August 26

Captain Fantastic (2016)

August 27

Mom: Complete Season 6

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

August 28

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2018)

August 29

The Son: Complete Season 2

Body at Brighton Rock (2019)

August 30

Four of a Kind: Complete Season 1

Gameface: Complete Season 2

Gintama: Complete Season 1

S.W.A.T.: Complete Season 2

What are you most looking forward to watching in August?

