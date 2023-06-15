Netflix Chose the Wrong Time To Debut Its New Restaurant

Netflix may have underestimated just how salty subscribers are over their favorite series being canceled and being to told they can’t share passwords outside their households. However, there won’t be any room for doubt once Netflix executives finish scrolling through the countless social media posts roasting the streamer upon its announcement that it’s opening a restaurant in Los Angeles, CA. The restaurant will be called Netflix Bites and is set to launch on June 30.

Netflix Bites, for a limited time only, will provide consumers with another method to experience their favorite Netflix shows, featuring dishes from chefs who have appeared on Netflix’s cooking shows. Among the chefs participating are Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend‘s Curtis Stone, Ming Tsai, Andrew Zimmerman, Nadiya Bakes’ Nadiya Hussain, and Jacques Torres from Nailed It! Mixologists who competed on Drink Masters will also be crafting some cocktails for diners at Netflix Bites. Netflix Bites is already accepting reservations as the streamer prepares to launch this latest initiative.

However, users took to social media to show how unimpressed they were with Netflix Bites, especially if it abides by some of the same policies that the streaming platform does.

Social media users roast Netflix’s pop-up restaurant

Soon after the news broke of Netflix Bites, social media users hilariously used the restaurant to pinpoint some of the problems that Netflix has, namely it’s cancellations and password-sharing crackdown. Netflix has not been immune to the cancellations plaguing streaming services and has canceled some popular series after just one or two seasons.

Additionally, it recently announced changes to its password-sharing policy, which will prevent users from sharing their accounts with people outside their homes. The streamer will use device verifications and IP addresses to determine if a device is associated with the household that owns the Netflix account and will provide options for account holders to transfer users from other households to their own accounts or to pay an extra fee to allow them to continue using the account.

As a result, social media users roasted Netflix by musing about what might happen if patrons dared to share food while dining at Netflix Bites or if the dishes were all prematurely canceled.

If you go with your family, you have to pay in separate checks https://t.co/lCTINVwEvP — Dave Jorgenson ? (@davejorgenson) June 13, 2023

They cancel your meal after the appetizer https://t.co/RmB7VXy37f — Emily Andras (@emtothea) June 14, 2023

https://twitter.com/ZackBornstein/status/1668797818579062784?s=20

I shared my pasta with my boyfriend and I was shot on the spot https://t.co/3Q0pOZcCNl — Tears for Fears Of The Kingdom (@BraveArcanine) June 13, 2023

Netflix cancels your order after three bites and lays off a cook for good measure. https://t.co/EQ3dU4T64p — Erik Thurman is illustrating for a better future (@ErikThurman) June 14, 2023

the whole Netflix Bites menu is just food items they 86’d after you paid for it, so you never get what you ordered pic.twitter.com/OwHDFfhy4u — Andy Dandy Shitpost (@ANDYdrewME) June 13, 2023

The move also wasn’t appreciated considering it is amid the ongoing Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) strike. The streamer seemingly can’t afford to pay its writers residuals, but has no problem investing in a new restaurant. Additionally, it might not have to be probing other options for revenue if it just paid its writers.

Why? So they can cancel my meal after two bites?



Netflix should just pay their writers instead. https://t.co/C6LOvK1SsE — Paloma ♍?✒ (@PNWPaloma) June 14, 2023

Well they're holding up the Writers' Strike, they treat their series as disposable trash, and their practices are increasingly anti-consumer…



Netflix indeed Bites!



Nobody workshopped that name? https://t.co/BpuE8nLVFE — DLJadow (@DLJGameReviews) June 14, 2023

While the reactions to Netflix Bites are quite humorous, they do show that Netflix may be better off addressing multiple concerns and issues with its streaming platform instead of trying to distract from them by meandering into the restaurant business.

(featured image: Netflix)

