Things We Saw Today: Netflix’s The Baby-Sitters Club Has Its First Adorable, Nostalgia-Packed Trailer

The first full trailer for Netflix’s Baby-Sitters Club adaptation is finally here and the series looks totally delightful. The trailer is a straightforward introduction to the characters and basic plot and it’s very clear that the show is geared towards a young audience, just like the books. Yet at the same time, the trailer offers up a heavy dose of nostalgia for those of us who see this as a revisiting of old friends.

The series looks to strike a pretty timeless tone. Thanks to the comeback of 90s staples like overalls and the ability to purchase funky light-up landline phones off of Etsy, much of the trailer could easily pass for the original era. The casting of Alicia Silverstone as club founder Kristy’s mom also feels like a major 90s nod, while the majorly diversified cast is a wonderful and definitely necessary modern update.

Today is the legendary Octavia Butler’s birthday. Butler scholar Adrienne Brown explores how “things today are eerily similar to the apocalyptic world” that Butler imagined in her Parable series. (via The Portalist)

Jodie Whittaker and David Tenant judged a Doctor Who cosplay contest. (via i09)

Multiple authors have left JK Rowling’s publishing agency over her transphobic tweets. So far the agency is standing by her and claiming “freedom of speech.” I’m guessing this is nowhere near over. (via The Guardian)

John Oliver did a deep dive into prisons during the coronavirus on the latest Last Week Tonight. (via Pajiba)

How young second-generation Americans are fighting anti-Black racism in their communities. (via Vox)

Bubba Wallace, NASCAR’s only full-time Back driver, who recently led the successful campaign to ban confederate flags from events, found a noose in his garage stall. (via BuzzFeed News)

Stop blaming antifa for violence at protests. (via The Washington Post)

