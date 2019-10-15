Things We Saw Today: Director Neil Marshall Agrees That the Final Season of Game of Thrones Seemed Rushed
Neil Marshall directed two iconic episodes of Game of Thrones, “Blackwater” and “The Watchers on the Wall,” and he had some thoughts about how the final season turned out.
Marshall did start with praise of co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, calling them “geniuses,” which are definitely words. Marshall then told Metro: “Inevitably, I would’ve taken a different approach to directing. One of the greatest experiences I had with working on both those episodes was that they were so open to bringing my ideas, particularly about battle scenes and how battles worked.”
He understands and concurs with some of the fan backlash in terms of the pacing of the story’s conclusion. “I kind of agree with a lot of the criticism that it was really rushed,” Marshall said. “Everyone ended up where they were meant to end up but they got there in a little bit of a rush in the end.” He also had thoughts about whether those final battles were well-lit, which you can read over at Comicbook.com.
- Apparently, the Watchmen show is amazing and considering it has newly crowned Academy Award winner Regina King in it, we couldn’t be more excited to watch. (via Rolling Stone)
-
Creators @JoeQuesada, @definitelyvita, and @delgaduck tell their stories and talk becoming a part of the growing Marvel universe! #HispanicHeritageMonth https://t.co/hSCapDu7mF
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 15, 2019
- With a Ms. Marvel show in the works that means recasting Inhumans and honestly, we’ve already forgotten that show. (via MCU Exchange)
-
EXCLU: Neil Patrick Harris joins MATRIX 4 in secret role https://t.co/CwqEzoQYu2
— Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) October 15, 2019
- Howard University and Amazon Studios are “teaming up” for a program to help with diversity. It sounds great, but it’s also Amazon. (via Forbes)
-
Kevin Feige Named Chief Creative Officer of Marvel https://t.co/uQj1d1FrYF
— Variety (@Variety) October 15, 2019
What did you see today?
