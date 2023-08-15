Cast Your Vote for the National Television Awards 2023

This year’s National Television Awards shortlist has been announced, and it’s juicy. From Happy Valley to The Traitors, the 2023 awards are looking to be quite a night. There are also more nominations for shows from streaming platforms than ever including Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Ted Lasso.

There are also two posthumous nominations: Paul O’Grady for For the Love of Dogs and Dame Deborah James for her documentary Bowelbabe in Her Own Words.

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire, who both starred in the crime drama Happy Valley as Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood will battle for the win in the Drama Performance category while their show will be up against Stranger Things for Returning Drama.

Two Ant and Dec-presented shows, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway are both nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while the pair themselves are up against The Traitor‘s Claudia Winkleman and This Morning‘s Alison Hammond for Best Presenter.

Soap stars Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, Eastenders) and Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street) are up for Serial Drama Performance, with both of their shows being nominated in the Serial Drama category.

The awards will take place at the O2 in London on Tuesday, September 5 and will be hosted by Joel Dommett. It will air at 8pm on ITV.

Here’s a look at the nominations in full.

National Television Awards 2023 Shortlist

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)

Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

How to vote in the National Television Awards

You can vote for your favorite shows and actors on the Nation Television Awards here. Voting ends at midday on September 5.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

