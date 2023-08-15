Cast Your Vote for the National Television Awards 2023
This year’s National Television Awards shortlist has been announced, and it’s juicy. From Happy Valley to The Traitors, the 2023 awards are looking to be quite a night. There are also more nominations for shows from streaming platforms than ever including Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Ted Lasso.
There are also two posthumous nominations: Paul O’Grady for For the Love of Dogs and Dame Deborah James for her documentary Bowelbabe in Her Own Words.
James Norton and Sarah Lancashire, who both starred in the crime drama Happy Valley as Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood will battle for the win in the Drama Performance category while their show will be up against Stranger Things for Returning Drama.
Two Ant and Dec-presented shows, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway are both nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while the pair themselves are up against The Traitor‘s Claudia Winkleman and This Morning‘s Alison Hammond for Best Presenter.
Soap stars Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, Eastenders) and Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street) are up for Serial Drama Performance, with both of their shows being nominated in the Serial Drama category.
The awards will take place at the O2 in London on Tuesday, September 5 and will be hosted by Joel Dommett. It will air at 8pm on ITV.
Here’s a look at the nominations in full.
National Television Awards 2023 Shortlist
New Drama
Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday
Reality Competition
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors
Authored Documentary
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Happy Valley
Stranger Things
Vera
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV Interview
Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee
How to vote in the National Television Awards
You can vote for your favorite shows and actors on the Nation Television Awards here. Voting ends at midday on September 5.
This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.
(featured image: Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]