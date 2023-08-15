Skip to main content

Cast Your Vote for the National Television Awards 2023

By Aug 15th, 2023, 7:04 am
The cast and crew of Emmerdale at the NTAs 2022

This year’s National Television Awards shortlist has been announced, and it’s juicy. From Happy Valley to The Traitors, the 2023 awards are looking to be quite a night. There are also more nominations for shows from streaming platforms than ever including Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and Ted Lasso.

There are also two posthumous nominations: Paul O’Grady for For the Love of Dogs and Dame Deborah James for her documentary Bowelbabe in Her Own Words.

James Norton and Sarah Lancashire, who both starred in the crime drama Happy Valley as Tommy Lee Royce and Catherine Cawood will battle for the win in the Drama Performance category while their show will be up against Stranger Things for Returning Drama.

Two Ant and Dec-presented shows, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and Saturday Night Takeaway are both nominated for The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while the pair themselves are up against The Traitor‘s Claudia Winkleman and This Morning‘s Alison Hammond for Best Presenter.

Soap stars Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, Eastenders) and Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street) are up for Serial Drama Performance, with both of their shows being nominated in the Serial Drama category.

The awards will take place at the O2 in London on Tuesday, September 5 and will be hosted by Joel Dommett. It will air at 8pm on ITV.

Here’s a look at the nominations in full.

National Television Awards 2023 Shortlist

New Drama

Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday

Reality Competition

Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife
Happy Valley
Stranger Things
Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club
The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Daytime

Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning

Comedy

Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee

How to vote in the National Television Awards

You can vote for your favorite shows and actors on the Nation Television Awards here. Voting ends at midday on September 5.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

