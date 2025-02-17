‘The Best One Yet’: White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell dubs season 3 ‘Bigger’ and ‘More Insane’ than previous seasons

White Lotus season 3 premiered on February 16, and in case you missed it, well, you better catch up because Natasha Rothwell swears this season is hands down the best season out of the three. During an interview with The Jess Cagle Show with Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM, the 44-year-old actress said, “This final season, it’s bigger, it’s more insane,” noting, “I personally, and again I’m biased, but I think it’s the best one yet.”

Rothwell began to reminisce about when the show first started filming back in 2020, mentioning that she and the rest of the cast had no idea White Lotus would blow up in the way that it has. “The show was quite humbled season 1, you know. We didn’t know what it was going to be; it wasn’t the White Lotus. It was just this really cool opportunity to work with one of my idols, Mike White,” the actress said.

“Season 1 was such a bubble and this special thing, and so to see what Mike has done with the series, it’s incredible,” she added.

How to Watch White Lotus Season 3

Fans can stream White Lotus Season 3 on MAX.

White Lotus Season 3 Episode Schedule

A new episode of White Lotus will be released on MAX and HBO every Sunday at 9 PM ET. There are eight episodes this season, making it the longest White Lotus season to date. Only the first three episodes of season 3’s titles have been released so far. See below for the full episode release schedule.

Episode 1 – “Same Spirits, New Forms” — Feb. 16

Episode 2 – “Special Treatments” — Feb. 23

Episode 3 – “The Meaning of Dreams” — March 2

Episode 4 — March 9

Episode 5 — March 16

Episode 6 — March 23

Episode 7 — March 30

Episode 8 — April 6

White Lotus Season 3 Cast

Season 3 brings in an all-new cast, aside from Natasha Rothwell. See below for the full list of cast members and their roles.

Natasha Rothwell as Belinda Lindsey

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff

Parker Posey as Victoria Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Saxon Ratliff

Sarah Catherine Hook as Piper Ratliff

Sam Nivola as Locklan Ratliff

Michelle Monaghan as Jaclyn Lemon

Leslie Bibb as Kate

Carrie Coon as Laurie

Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea

Walton Goggins as Rick Hatchett

Charlotte Le Bon as Chloe

Lalisa Manobal as Mook

Tayme Thapthimthong as Gaitok

Lek Patravadi as Sritala

Christian Friedel as Fabian

Dom Hetrakul as Pornchai

Arnas Fedaravičius as Valentin

Nicholas Duvernay as Zion Lindsey

