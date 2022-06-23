Natalie Portman ‘Brings the Rainbow’ in New ‘Thor 4’ Clip

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters in just two weeks, and Marvel’s media blitz is in full swing. That means we’re not just getting trailers, but clips! Glorious clips! Clip after clip after clip! Some of them even featuring Natalie Portman talking about her transformation into the Mighty Thor. Can you tell I’m excited about this movie!?

Last night, Tessa Thompson, who plays King Valkyrie, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk with Sean Hayes about Thor, Westworld, and getting stuck in an elevator in New York. During the interview, they revealed a new clip of Thor, Valkyrie, Korg, and Jane strategizing about how to go after Gorr the God Butcher.

In the clip, Thor explains that the Shadow Realm (presumably Gorr’s home base) has a darkness where “color fears to tread.” Jane, after listening for 0.002 seconds, marches off and says, “Well, then, if it’s color we need, then let’s bring the rainbow!” Then she takes off through the ceiling. Valkyrie explains that Jane has been going through a lot of catchphrases in her brief time as Thor. Then, Jane comes back, admits that she jumped the gun, and tries to follow what the others are talking about.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Taika Waititi said that Thor 4 will show off Natalie Portman’s comedic talents. “Natalie’s really funny in real life,” he said. “She’s kind of goofy and has got a great sense of humor, and I don’t think that was exploited enough in the first films.” Although this clip isn’t spit-out-your-drink funny (or maybe you did spit out your drink, I don’t know), it definitely gives us a taste of the newer, funnier Jane Foster, and we’re here for it.

It’s also fun to see Jane feeling her way into the superhero life, instead of emerging as a fully-formed foil to Thor. Despite her amazing powers and swoonworthy arms, Jane is still the newest superhero on the scene, and it looks like she’ll have to balance her enthusiasm for kicking asses with the fact that she doesn’t have much experience dealing directly with supervillains. Her experiences in the first two Thor movies have obviously given her a firm footing, but it’ll still be a ton of fun to see her figure out how to be the Goddess of Thunder.

A couple of other noteworthy things about the clip: Valkyrie’s explanation that Jane is good at saving lives means that she’s already been working as the new Thor when Original Thor comes back from space. Also, is Valkyrie a Phantom of the Opera fan, or is she just wearing that sweatshirt because it’s comfy? I like to think she belts Andrew Lloyd Weber in the shower. That’s part of my headcanon now.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters July 8!

