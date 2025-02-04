‘Nasty, not very smart, a sleazeball’: Trump is brutally insulted by a controversial Republican senator in his biography

You have to know you’re not doing a great job as president when one of the most disliked senators of all time doesn’t like you. We’re talking, of course, about President Donald Trump and his nemesis, former Senate Republican Leader and current Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell. In fact, McConnell recently admitted he called the current president some nasty names, and boy are they some good ones.

McConnell appeared on the CBS news program 60 Minutes recently, and was given the chance to fire at Trump, but at 82, perhaps he thought better of it. Either that, or he’s just bowing down to the big, orange-haired man like everyone else in his party.

When reporter Lesley Stahl asked McConnell, who served as Senate GOP leader for 18 years, about reported screaming matches with Trump, the statesman played politics as usual. He characterized his relationship with Trump as “candid.” Only a politician would take the word “screaming” and soften it to “candid.” Politics, indeed.

Stahl shared that Trump called the 82-year-old a “sullen … unsmiling political hack,” but McConnell did not take the bait. Stahl then reminded McConnell that he called Trump “nasty,” and a “sleazeball.” How was McConnell going to weasel his way out of confrontation with this one? He simply said those comments were “private.”

Stahl countered quickly with, “but they’re in your biography.” McConnell simply answered, “yeah.”

What other fun things did McConnell say in “The Price of Power,” which was released in October of last year? Well, the comments in the book are from around the time Trump tried to overturn the government, and even McConnell couldn’t quite get behind that, although his motives were not as pure as one might think.

Turns out McConnell was worried Trump’s actions could hurt Republican chances in two Georgia runoff elections (they did). When Biden’s win was certified, McConnell congratulated Biden in public, but privately, he had more scathing comments about the whole thing.

He said that it wasn’t just the Democrats “counting the days” until Trump wasn’t in office anymore, and he said that Trump’s behaviour and subsequent loss to Biden showed that the American people had “good judgement” and “enough of the misrepresentations” and the almost daily “outright lies.”

Because of this, the book said, the American people “fired him.” He also called the president a “narcissist” who couldn’t handle losing, so that’s why his actions after the election were worse than ever before, because now Trump had “no filter” at all.

That’s not even the best part! Here’s where things get really juicy: He said Trump was “stupid” and “ill-tempered” and someone who “even figure out where his own best interests lie,” which is political speak for “doesn’t know his head from his a**.”

When Trump delayed the coronavirus aid package, McConnell privately said he was a “despicable human being” who was standing in the way of relief the “American people desperately need.”

After the insurrection, when McConnell was holed up in a secure location, he broke into sobs when addressing his staff, calling them family and telling them he hated they had to go through that ordeal.

In the 60 Minutes interview, McConnell specifically called the uprising an insurrection, as opposed to Trump supporters, some who are calling it a “day of love.” He said: ” I think pardoning the people who’ve been convicted is a mistake.”

Despite this, McConnell will only go so far in public. Even after Jan. 6, the Senator said if Trump were the nominee, he would support him. “Even if he’s unfit for office?,” Stahl asked. “I’m a Republican,” the aging senator said. Brutal.

