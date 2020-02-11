No, NASA Did Not Tell You About the Broom Challenge

Sometimes, Twitter trends happen because someone lies, and we all believe them. That’s what happened when someone balanced a broom in their living room and told the internet that NASA said it could only happen on February 10th, 2020 because of special gravitational effects.

Okay so NASA said today was the only day a broom can stand up on its own because of the gravitational pull…I didn’t believe it at first but OMG! pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt — mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

The thing is … there’s no source for NASA.

This whole #broomchallange is a #hoax. @NASA did not tweet out that brooms would balance yesterday. You can do it any day if you have these bristle brooms pic.twitter.com/jav07AP9j9 — Al Roker (@alroker) February 11, 2020

So someone out in the world of Twitter just got a bunch of people to get up off their couches and balance brooms in their home for extended periods of time. I even had one balancing in my own home until I ran into it (sorry to that broom). But alas, it was all a hoax made up by someone who just tweeted out that NASA said this and did not give us any proof.

It has been a long-debated topic though. From episodes of The West Wing dedicated to the balancing of an egg certain days a year and beyond, we’ve always wanted to manage “magic,” and … I guess we always have the ability.

Still, watching everyone run and grab brooms and balance them is kind of hilarious.

“Nasa said today’s the only day yall can do the #broomchallenge due to the gravitational force” Nasa: pic.twitter.com/O1DO10awpB — Phi Nguyen (@itsphinguyen) February 11, 2020

The only winner of this challenge#broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/VRnpl7QWqo — ɴᴇʟɪ ⁷ // (@yoongisoju) February 11, 2020

I wanna do the #broomchallenge but we only got this kinda broom pic.twitter.com/WYJT2ns2Es — LEKA (@liyahkl) February 11, 2020

I don’t have a broom but damn this shit crazy #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1hye5jdNpD — Jeffery Thornberg (@Santi2Slime) February 11, 2020

Pajama broom challenge What are you doing on a Monday Night?! #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/1DU7q9bZp4 — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) February 11, 2020

trump stands like a fucking broom #broomchallenge pic.twitter.com/hxcypNyoVp — m i t h (@ManlnTheHoody) February 11, 2020

Maybe check the official NASA Twitter before believing something on the internet, but hey, at least we got a bunch of fun videos of everyone doing magic, right? Love to feel the magic in the air!

