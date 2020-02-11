comScore

No, NASA Did Not Tell You About the Broom Challenge

By Rachel LeishmanFeb 11th, 2020, 1:33 pm
Sometimes, Twitter trends happen because someone lies, and we all believe them. That’s what happened when someone balanced a broom in their living room and told the internet that NASA said it could only happen on February 10th, 2020 because of special gravitational effects.

The thing is … there’s no source for NASA.

So someone out in the world of Twitter just got a bunch of people to get up off their couches and balance brooms in their home for extended periods of time. I even had one balancing in my own home until I ran into it (sorry to that broom). But alas, it was all a hoax made up by someone who just tweeted out that NASA said this and did not give us any proof.

It has been a long-debated topic though. From episodes of The West Wing dedicated to the balancing of an egg certain days a year and beyond, we’ve always wanted to manage “magic,” and … I guess we always have the ability.

Still, watching everyone run and grab brooms and balance them is kind of hilarious.

Maybe check the official NASA Twitter before believing something on the internet, but hey, at least we got a bunch of fun videos of everyone doing magic, right? Love to feel the magic in the air!

