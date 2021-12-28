No Time to Die is a movie that feels like it was made for me. It has it all! A secret child that James Bond didn’t know about, high stakes, and a daughter who is going to have to grapple with the fact that her father died to protect her for the rest of her life. All of the greatest hits, just for me! (Our Kaila Hale-Stern didn’t love these elements, but we can forgive her.)

Apparently, some of the cast thought that the scripted end couldn’t happen for James Bond—specifically, the actual dying part. And this isn’t too surprising, because some people working on the movie also received false scripts with intentional misdirections at the end. Naomie Harris, who played Moneypenny in Skyfall, Spectre, and No Time to Die talked to CinemaBlend about how she thought they’d change the fate of James Bond before the release of No Time to Die. Harris had a genuine script, but she still couldn’t believe Bond’s death would happen.

“I would have been so outraged if they didn’t give me the proper ending, oh, my gosh … I couldn’t believe it,” Harris told CinemaBlend. “I actually thought they were going to change it. I thought, ‘Okay, so they’ve written this ending, but that’s not real. They can’t — they can’t do that.’ Because that doesn’t happen to Bond ever, right? I mean, I’ve never seen that happen to Bond — ever.”

To be fair, she’s right. This hadn’t happened to Bond in the films yet to date, but it also is the end of Daniel Craig’s considerable run as the spy, so it isn’t strange for No Time to Die to have a finality to it. Bond is constantly revised, with new directors and actors taking him on and changing him (often for the better) so this “death” doesn’t mean the series as a whole is gone, just Daniel Craig’s Bond.

But I’m with Naomie Harris. When I realized what was happening to Bond, I thought he’d figure a way out. Guess we were both wrong.

