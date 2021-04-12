The Nanny Rewatch Highlights Fran Fine as Fashion Icon and Mother

I grew up watching The Nanny. It was my comfort show, and while it, as all ’90s shows, has some value dissonance, I can put it on and laugh, smile, and admire Fran Fine’s impeccable wardrobe. However, my favorite thing about the show is how much Fran loves Maggie, Brighton, and Gracie.

For those who have not memorized the theme song, The Nanny is about a 29 (or something)-year-old Jewish woman named Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) who was working in a bridal shop in flushing queens until her boyfriend/boss broke up with her and fired her. She then ends up on the doorstep of Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy). He is the widower father of three children, Maggie, Brighton, and Gracie, whose wife, Sara, died suddenly. Complete with a sassy butler named Niles (Daniel Davis) and Max’s business partner C.C. (Lauren Lane), they make up the cast of this family drama.

Almost instantly, Fran connects with the children, managing to be the parental figure they all need. Maggie, at the age of fourteen, needs someone who can guide her into womanhood and be her voice against an overbearing father. Brighton needs someone who is as witty and a little bit of a rebel. Gracie needs someone who loves her, gives her actual quality time, and doesn’t flinch from her many odd qualities.

Stepmothers get a bad rap a lot of the time because fairytales have not historically left a great foundation to stand on. For every wonderful stepmother (Juno’s stepmom, Maria von Trapp (The Sound of Music), Dee from Moesha), there are so many others who are framed as trouncing on the memories of the dearly departed mother.

I love that Fran is always an advocate for the children and has their best interests at heart. She is never afraid to push back when it comes to things like dating and pushing Max to be a more attentive figure in their life. My favorite is the Christmas episode in season one, when she spends all this money on gifts for the children, expecting a Christmas bonus. When the money doesn’t come, she goes as far as a pawn her grandmother’s watch in order to make sure everyone else has a great Christmas.

During the later seasons, as Fran and Max’s relationship elevates, they do their best to strike a balance. In season six, after (spoilers) they are married, Sara’s parents arrive and feel like Fran is not suitable to “replace” their daughter. Fran wants to legally adopt the children, but Sara’s parents are completely against it and threaten legal action. The children don’t even want to see their grandparents, because to them, Fran is also their mother. “How are we supposed to be nice to people who hate you?”

The children explain that every year Fran has them watch old home movies of their mother on Sara’s birthday. She works to keep them alive in their hearts because she is a part of the family. I love seeing that because Fran Fine is a fashion icon, her looks are iconic, but she is also overall a really sweet and kind person and a great stepmother. We need more of that.

