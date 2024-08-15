Aubrey Plaza’s next has a controversial figure among its cast

Apart from establishing herself as a Hollywood A-lister in the last decade or so, Margot Robbie has also come under the spotlight for producing some stellar films under her co-label, LuckyChap Entertainment.

The next release under the banner, My Old Ass, is set to be given a limited theatrical release in the United States on September 13, 2024, which will be followed by a national rollout. Written and directed by Canadian actress Megan Park in her sophomore effort, the film stars Aubrey Plaza and Maddie Ziegler in leading roles. Park’s first film, The Fallout, starred Jenna Ortega and was based on the sensitive subject of school shootings.

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, My Old Ass follows 18-year-old Elliot Labrant (Maisy Stella), who meets her 39-year-old future self (Plaza) during a pre-college camping trip with her friends. Her older self advises the teenager on the different dos and don’ts, with one very strict don’t—not to fall in love. However, complications arise when Elliot meets the boy she is not supposed to fall in love with.

The film also stars Kerrice Brooks, Maria Dizzia, Seth Isaac Johnson, Carter Trozzolo, and Percy Hynes White, who plays Elliot’s love interest, Chad. Hynes White was notably omitted from the cast of Wednesday season 2 following sexual assault allegations against him, and there hasn’t been any response from the My Old Ass team regarding these reports, yet.

Robbie, Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara, and Steven Rales produce, with American singer-songwriter Tyler Hilton providing the background score. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2024, following which Amazon MGM Studios acquired the distribution rights for $15 million. My Old Ass was initially slated to release on August 2, 2024, which was moved to September later. In the UK, it will be released on September 27, 2024, via Curzon Film.

After its theatrical run is over, the movie will be available to stream on Amazon’s streaming service, Prime Video.

