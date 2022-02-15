Spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga up to Chapter 343

At the end of 2021, My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi said that if everything went smoothly, we could reach “the goal” of the series in about a year. As someone who reads the manga on a weekly basis, I very much believe that’s possible, especially with how this latest chapter (Chapter 343) ended.

Everything truly feels like it’s been leading to this moment, not just because of the incredible imagery of everyone coming together (Mirko is truly gonna wreck some shit), but because these last couple of chapters have had all kinds of “final arc” cues.

And here I thought we’d see the students completely go through ALL of their high school years. At this point, I think we’d be lucky if we got some sort of flash-forward final chapter that shows these kids in their third year at U.A. or as full-fledged adult heroes.

Depending on who makes it to the end, of course.

Characters are having some pretty “final” conversations

Chapter 342

There have been quiet moments in these last couple of chapters of characters just… talking. Some have been pretty blunt about how this could be the last time they’re all together like this (Sero) while others have reflected on what’s happened so far, going so far as to spare a thought toward the villains (Uraraka talking about Himiko and Deku talking about Shigaraki).

Things are so final right now that Katsuki “we’re not actually friends” Bakugo said something to make Todoroki smile since one of the villains they have to go against is Dabi, Todoroki’s long lost brother.

Chapter 342

It’s not just the heroes having these reflective moments. Himiko actually returns to her old home to do some thinking while Dabi reminds her of their end goal.

Chapter 341

My Hero Academia hasn’t shied away from showing the perspective of its “League of Villains” and, right now, our ragtag group of misfits feels like they’re being swallowed by All For One’s ambitions.

Unlike the previous battle, All For One is very much a presence in this one, which adds a heaviness that will make for an intense couple of, well, months, as we prepare to read through the numerous battles that are sure to take place.

Uh oh, we’re hugging our mamas too?

Chapter 342

As if contemplative conversations weren’t enough, we get panels of characters taking time to hug their parents and talk to their loved ones. How Inko Midoriya has managed to let her baby boy out of her sight is beyond me. Deku’s been through so much and I am BEGGING Horikoshi to not break Inko’s heart in this upcoming battle.

We even get some pretty neat cameos, like the citizen in the star shirt who was at the VERY beginning of the manga. He once playfully commented on Deku taking notes after a villain attacked the city, which introduced us to the likes of Kamui Woods, Mount Lady, and Hero Society in general.

It’s hard to believe that we’ve come this far.

Chapter 1

Did we just learn the villain’s plan?

Chapter 343

In this latest chapter, Aoyama decides to reveal All For One’s grand master plan to Deku before the villain shows up to congratulate him on a job well done. While All For One does, technically, say that Aoyama got some of the details wrong, we do get a gist of what his end goal is.

It’s not that he’s trying to destroy the world, it’s that he wants the world to have to rely on him for everything. Granted, this does mean, um, bringing society crashing down to its knees so everyone HAS to rely on him, but at the end of the day he wants to be the provider of all the world’s resources.

So I guess… he wants to rebuild the world? Just, you know, in a way where we all rely on his endless amounts of quirks.

What worries me is the part where he says that Aoyama got some details wrong. Like. Sir? What else are you planning?

I get the feeling that we’re going to find out, whether it’s through Shigaraki doing something, All For One doing something, or All For One influencing Shigaraki to do something is up in the air.

As a certain sorcerer once said in regards to everything spinning out of control:

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia Project)

