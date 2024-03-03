My Dune Notes: A Stream of Consciousness Take on ‘Dune: Part Two’
A trick of the trade for entertainment journalists is to take notes when we go to a movie. Shocking, I know! Sometimes, they’re pretty straightforward notes so you know what to pull from when writing future articles. And then there are movies like Dune: Part Two, where you end up taking pages of unhinged notes with no discernible meaning.
Now, you’d think that I would write eloquent notes and wax poetic about Villeneuve’s masterpiece. But the reality is that I just wrote absolute nonsense to express how I felt when I was watching the movie. Instead of letting them live in my notebook, never to see the light of day, I decided to write all of my notes out for you people to enjoy/decipher.
Filled with quotes, real notes, and just my baffling thoughts, here’s a play-by-play of the film as I saw it. So, let us embark on the journey of Dune: Part Two but through my mix of notes.
- “Power over spice is power over all.”
- Paul worried about his sister pfft
- Dave Bautista in Arrakeen ok
- “Your father didn’t believe in revenge.” “I do.” Scorpio bitch.
- Jessica becomes the Reverent Mother while pregnant?!!?
- He watched film books on sand walking?!!?? NERD!!!!
- Heart eyes @ Zendaya
- a couple who slays together stays together
- “Ah, shit.”?!?!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
- Javier selling Paul as the Messiah is genuinely hilarious
- Dead dad club
- “I’d very much like to be equal to you” kiss omfg
- Paul’s holy war dream
- Anakin would hate this place
- Big Boi Sand Worm
- HE DID IT JOE
- Sex in Dune BABY
- Get your tools at Spice Depot
- Dave Bautista sure fled fast the minute Paul rolled up
- Christopher Walken took out the Atreides
- Flo knows better
- Austin Butler, ABSOLUTE FREAK!
- THE PLANET IS IN BLACK AND WHITE
- What are these semicolon-looking motherf*ckers?
- More like the Fall of the House of Atreides, amirite?
- Stellan in a tub of oil, smoking a Hookah like a freak
- Imagine the Elvis accent in this
- What is in the box?! Take 2
- Sex?? Between Lea and Austin??????
- Austin and Stellan MAKE OUT.
- JOSH SINGING?
- Write your poems, king
- “I recognize your footsteps old man.” cute
- My allegiance is to you, to the Fremen (to the Republic, to DEMOCRACY)
- Austin eating a goddamn apple, tryna kill his brother Dave…like a freak
- Paul, the chosen MAN
- Furiosa is Wonka’s sister
- Stellan is Rebecca’s dad?! DRAMA!
- Leo Point: DUNE
- Oh shit, tell Cersei it was me
- The ladies are fighting!!!! Over Paul!
- Not the pale bald people acting like Arrakis wasn’t already under attack
- Stellan’s life support got cut
- Oppenheimer 2: Dune Coming
- Riding a sandworm into battle
- They left Stellan on the stairs
- Austin looks turned on by Stellan’s death?
- Thanos hot as shit
- Thanos killed Drax? ok
- “I will love you as long as I breathe” UGH ME AND WHO?
- Sensory OVERLOARD with this fight
- Austin and Timmy MAKE OUT
- Zendaya is OUT Flo is IN
Hope you enjoyed Dune: Part Two as told by my slow progression into pure madness in my notes.
(featured image: Warner Bros.)
