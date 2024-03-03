Skip to main content

My Dune Notes: A Stream of Consciousness Take on ‘Dune: Part Two’

By Mar 3rd, 2024, 4:21 pm
Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen (Austin Butler) and Paul (Timothée Chalamet standing with swords across from each other in Dune

A trick of the trade for entertainment journalists is to take notes when we go to a movie. Shocking, I know! Sometimes, they’re pretty straightforward notes so you know what to pull from when writing future articles. And then there are movies like Dune: Part Two, where you end up taking pages of unhinged notes with no discernible meaning.

Now, you’d think that I would write eloquent notes and wax poetic about Villeneuve’s masterpiece. But the reality is that I just wrote absolute nonsense to express how I felt when I was watching the movie. Instead of letting them live in my notebook, never to see the light of day, I decided to write all of my notes out for you people to enjoy/decipher.

Filled with quotes, real notes, and just my baffling thoughts, here’s a play-by-play of the film as I saw it. So, let us embark on the journey of Dune: Part Two but through my mix of notes.

  • “Power over spice is power over all.”
  • Paul worried about his sister pfft
  • Dave Bautista in Arrakeen ok
  • “Your father didn’t believe in revenge.” “I do.” Scorpio bitch.
  • Jessica becomes the Reverent Mother while pregnant?!!?
  • He watched film books on sand walking?!!?? NERD!!!!
  • Heart eyes @ Zendaya
  • a couple who slays together stays together
  • “Ah, shit.”?!?!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?
  • Javier selling Paul as the Messiah is genuinely hilarious
  • Dead dad club
  • “I’d very much like to be equal to you” kiss omfg
  • Paul’s holy war dream
  • Anakin would hate this place
  • Big Boi Sand Worm
  • HE DID IT JOE
  • Sex in Dune BABY
  • Get your tools at Spice Depot
  • Dave Bautista sure fled fast the minute Paul rolled up
  • Christopher Walken took out the Atreides
  • Flo knows better
  • Austin Butler, ABSOLUTE FREAK!
  • THE PLANET IS IN BLACK AND WHITE
  • What are these semicolon-looking motherf*ckers?
  • More like the Fall of the House of Atreides, amirite?
  • Stellan in a tub of oil, smoking a Hookah like a freak
  • Imagine the Elvis accent in this
  • What is in the box?! Take 2
  • Sex?? Between Lea and Austin??????
  • Austin and Stellan MAKE OUT.
  • JOSH SINGING?
  • Write your poems, king
  • “I recognize your footsteps old man.” cute
  • My allegiance is to you, to the Fremen (to the Republic, to DEMOCRACY)
  • Austin eating a goddamn apple, tryna kill his brother Dave…like a freak
  • Paul, the chosen MAN
  • Furiosa is Wonka’s sister
  • Stellan is Rebecca’s dad?! DRAMA!
  • Leo Point: DUNE
  • Oh shit, tell Cersei it was me
  • The ladies are fighting!!!! Over Paul!
  • Not the pale bald people acting like Arrakis wasn’t already under attack
  • Stellan’s life support got cut
  • Oppenheimer 2: Dune Coming
  • Riding a sandworm into battle
  • They left Stellan on the stairs
  • Austin looks turned on by Stellan’s death?
  • Thanos hot as shit
  • Thanos killed Drax? ok
  • “I will love you as long as I breathe” UGH ME AND WHO?
  • Sensory OVERLOARD with this fight
  • Austin and Timmy MAKE OUT
  • Zendaya is OUT Flo is IN

Hope you enjoyed Dune: Part Two as told by my slow progression into pure madness in my notes.

