My Dune Notes: A Stream of Consciousness Take on ‘Dune: Part Two’

A trick of the trade for entertainment journalists is to take notes when we go to a movie. Shocking, I know! Sometimes, they’re pretty straightforward notes so you know what to pull from when writing future articles. And then there are movies like Dune: Part Two, where you end up taking pages of unhinged notes with no discernible meaning.

Now, you’d think that I would write eloquent notes and wax poetic about Villeneuve’s masterpiece. But the reality is that I just wrote absolute nonsense to express how I felt when I was watching the movie. Instead of letting them live in my notebook, never to see the light of day, I decided to write all of my notes out for you people to enjoy/decipher.

Filled with quotes, real notes, and just my baffling thoughts, here’s a play-by-play of the film as I saw it. So, let us embark on the journey of Dune: Part Two but through my mix of notes.

“Power over spice is power over all.”

Paul worried about his sister pfft

Dave Bautista in Arrakeen ok

“Your father didn’t believe in revenge.” “I do.” Scorpio bitch.

Jessica becomes the Reverent Mother while pregnant?!!?

He watched film books on sand walking?!!?? NERD!!!!

Heart eyes @ Zendaya

a couple who slays together stays together

“Ah, shit.”?!?!!?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

Javier selling Paul as the Messiah is genuinely hilarious

Dead dad club

“I’d very much like to be equal to you” kiss omfg

Paul’s holy war dream

Anakin would hate this place

Big Boi Sand Worm

HE DID IT JOE

Sex in Dune BABY

Get your tools at Spice Depot

Dave Bautista sure fled fast the minute Paul rolled up

Christopher Walken took out the Atreides

Flo knows better

Austin Butler, ABSOLUTE FREAK!

THE PLANET IS IN BLACK AND WHITE

What are these semicolon-looking motherf*ckers?

More like the Fall of the House of Atreides, amirite?

Stellan in a tub of oil, smoking a Hookah like a freak

Imagine the Elvis accent in this

What is in the box?! Take 2

Sex?? Between Lea and Austin??????

Austin and Stellan MAKE OUT.

JOSH SINGING?

Write your poems, king

“I recognize your footsteps old man.” cute

My allegiance is to you, to the Fremen (to the Republic, to DEMOCRACY)

Austin eating a goddamn apple, tryna kill his brother Dave…like a freak

Paul, the chosen MAN

Furiosa is Wonka’s sister

Stellan is Rebecca’s dad?! DRAMA!

Leo Point: DUNE

Oh shit, tell Cersei it was me

The ladies are fighting!!!! Over Paul!

Not the pale bald people acting like Arrakis wasn’t already under attack

Stellan’s life support got cut

Oppenheimer 2: Dune Coming

Riding a sandworm into battle

They left Stellan on the stairs

Austin looks turned on by Stellan’s death?

Thanos hot as shit

Thanos killed Drax? ok

“I will love you as long as I breathe” UGH ME AND WHO?

Sensory OVERLOARD with this fight

Austin and Timmy MAKE OUT

Zendaya is OUT Flo is IN

Hope you enjoyed Dune: Part Two as told by my slow progression into pure madness in my notes.

