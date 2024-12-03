Muppet History is a popular social media account dedicated to the work of Jim Henson. But they recently came out with a post that shocked a lot of X users given the nature of what the admin was talking about. We can’t even have Muppet fan accounts anymore!

Recommended Videos

The Muppet History account allegedly used their status as a Muppet stan account to DM women and sexually harass them. The official account addressed these allegations by not saying what the moderator, Joshua Gillespie, allegedly did but sayings imply that boundaries were “overstepped.” The account posted a 6 paragraph response.

“We are always striving to learn and grow and appreciate your understanding and grace. We extend our thanks to those who hold us accountable. This community is near and dear to our hearts and we hope to foster and embody the principles of Jim Henson in our words and actions,” they wrote in the statement. “Therefore, we extend our most sincere apologies to those whom we have hurt, either through this platform or personal platforms. There has been a series in which boundaries with friends and viewers through messaging were overstepped. To the people who have been made uncomfortable by these actions we have only ourselves to blame and ask for your forgiveness.”

You can read their full statement here:

Good Evening



We wanted to take a moment to address some concerns that have arisen as of late. Before we dive into these concerns, we want to thank you for your continued support and encouragement. We acknowledge that we are human and have made mistakes in the past,



We are… — Muppet History ? (@HistoryMuppet) December 2, 2024

Many called out the account’s “apology” for not really saying anything of merit. One user wrote “Muppet History, you owe them a proper apology.” Attached were screen grabs from collector Malonespops on Instagram. In the story, it called out Muppet History and showed a story where they replied inappropriately to a story.

Muppet History, you owe them a proper apology. https://t.co/kbhfxvb6Jy pic.twitter.com/xkVOUHhkaQ — Lost Media Busters (@LostMediaBuster) December 2, 2024

Others online began sharing things that Muppet History did in the past, like stealing jokes and being inappropriate on their account.

The 1 time Muppet History plagiarized me. Coincidence or not, this is super unsettling in hindsight and hits home more than ever thx 2 his disgusting behavior towards women.



The “Man Vs. Bear” disclosure isn’t just a trendy meme, it’s a discussion abt misogyny and sexual abuse! pic.twitter.com/K6z2saGEAT — ? ♡ ???? ????? ♡ ? (@MissMuppetNook) December 2, 2024

Most of social media is just confused

The entire reason I even saw this online was because of all the accounts trying to make sense of what was happening. Muppet History’s official account was just the start and users were all unpacking what happened. But it is truly a weird situation. Many are acting as if this account was directly connected to the Jim Henson company. They were not. It was just a couple running a fan account.

I have to say that it’s good to dunk on the Muppet History creep but I do think the “this is a sad day for the muppet community…” tweets are kinda silly. This isn’t like a guy that worked on the muppets, it was just Some Guy — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) December 3, 2024

The situation is just baffling given the content that the Jim Henson company produces and the message they send out into the world.

using your clout as a *checks notes* muppet history account to slide in women’s dms and sexually harass them is wild https://t.co/PZo06HmKLv — Piper ?? (@loganblueXC) December 2, 2024

We all just ended up a bit confused by everything that was going on. Everything was a mix of the official statement from Muppet History and those sharing the allegations but without the actual screenshots. So everyone was deep diving into the situation to get answers.

ME: The man behind Muppet History, one of Twitter’s foremost Muppet-related accounts, is stepping away after it came to light that he was sending unsolicited messages of a sexual nature to various women. The online Muppet community is aghast.



MY WIFE: The baby is crying. — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 3, 2024

Others have pointed out that there were other things being said about Muppet History that really just gave me whiplash.

just did a deep dive on the muppet history drama and i think the funniest part is someone messaging his wife being like “he belittled people, he told someone they weren’t a real muppet page” — Sydney (@sydneyelainexo) December 3, 2024

The entire situation is bad. It is an account with power that abused it and used the Muppets to do that. It leaves you with an icky feeling. But it is a bit wild to think about this all happening with the Muppet History account.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy