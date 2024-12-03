Muppet History is a popular social media account dedicated to the work of Jim Henson. But they recently came out with a post that shocked a lot of X users given the nature of what the admin was talking about. We can’t even have Muppet fan accounts anymore!
The Muppet History account allegedly used their status as a Muppet stan account to DM women and sexually harass them. The official account addressed these allegations by not saying what the moderator, Joshua Gillespie, allegedly did but sayings imply that boundaries were “overstepped.” The account posted a 6 paragraph response.
“We are always striving to learn and grow and appreciate your understanding and grace. We extend our thanks to those who hold us accountable. This community is near and dear to our hearts and we hope to foster and embody the principles of Jim Henson in our words and actions,” they wrote in the statement. “Therefore, we extend our most sincere apologies to those whom we have hurt, either through this platform or personal platforms. There has been a series in which boundaries with friends and viewers through messaging were overstepped. To the people who have been made uncomfortable by these actions we have only ourselves to blame and ask for your forgiveness.”
You can read their full statement here:
Many called out the account’s “apology” for not really saying anything of merit. One user wrote “Muppet History, you owe them a proper apology.” Attached were screen grabs from collector Malonespops on Instagram. In the story, it called out Muppet History and showed a story where they replied inappropriately to a story.
Others online began sharing things that Muppet History did in the past, like stealing jokes and being inappropriate on their account.
Most of social media is just confused
The entire reason I even saw this online was because of all the accounts trying to make sense of what was happening. Muppet History’s official account was just the start and users were all unpacking what happened. But it is truly a weird situation. Many are acting as if this account was directly connected to the Jim Henson company. They were not. It was just a couple running a fan account.
The situation is just baffling given the content that the Jim Henson company produces and the message they send out into the world.
We all just ended up a bit confused by everything that was going on. Everything was a mix of the official statement from Muppet History and those sharing the allegations but without the actual screenshots. So everyone was deep diving into the situation to get answers.
Others have pointed out that there were other things being said about Muppet History that really just gave me whiplash.
The entire situation is bad. It is an account with power that abused it and used the Muppets to do that. It leaves you with an icky feeling. But it is a bit wild to think about this all happening with the Muppet History account.
Published: Dec 3, 2024 04:21 pm