MAGA found the weirdest reason to be mad at Taylor Swift after NFL kickoff game

Taylor Swift attended the NFL season kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens, and conservatives became irrationally enraged over where she sat.

It’s not the first time Swift’s presence at NFL games has sparked angry reactions. Her partner, Travis Kelce, is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. They made their relationship public shortly after he invited her to one of her home games. Just as he has attended her concerts for The Eras Tour, she occasionally attends his games to support him. While fans typically gush over Kelce when he comes to Swift’s concerts, Swift hasn’t experienced such a welcoming atmosphere from the NFL. Last year, misogynistic viewers became enraged that the camera would pan to Swift in the audience during games. They blamed Swift for the camera operators’ actions, fretted over how she might affect Kelce’s performance on the field, and spread lies that her presence and relationship with Kelce was all a PR stunt.

Now, conservatives have found a different but equally ridiculous reason for being mad about Swift’s presence at NFL games.

Why are conservatives mad at Taylor Swift now?

Outrage arose on social media because Swift did not sit with Brittany Mahomes at the game. For context, Brittany Mahomes is the wife of Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback. The two women have appeared friendly in the past, occasionally supporting their partners during games from the same suite.

Recently, Mahomes came under fire after she seemingly confirmed her support of Donald Trump online. Last month, she was caught liking pro-Trump posts and comments on Instagram. After receiving backlash, she doubled down on her support, stating, “Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone and still love them. You can have differing views and still be kind.” Trump got wind of her support and gave her a shoutout on Truth Social right before the NFL kickoff game.

Mahomes’ political position has nothing to do with Swift, but conservatives somehow made a connection. When Swift arrived at the NFL kickoff game, viewers noticed she sat with Travis’ mother, Donna Kelce, in a separate suite from Mahomes. Her seating choice made headlines in numerous media outlets, including Fox, which devoted a whole article to it while suggesting it had to do with Mahomes’ support of Trump. It wasn’t long before Swift and Mahomes both started trending on X over where they sat at the game.

There’s no evidence that Swift and Mahomes aren’t friendly or that their seating had anything to do with politics. However, that didn’t stop conservatives from penning irrationally angry posts slamming Swift for being a lousy friend and declaring themselves “Team Mahomes.” They also, laughably, tried to act self-righteous as if they would be perfectly open to being friends with a Democrat.

If Taylor Swift really isn't sitting next to Brittany Mahomes because she supports Trump, then I am team Mahomes. Imagine not choosing a friend over politics. Like any politician, on any side, cares about anyone but themselves. Never choose politics over friendships ever. — Angie G (@MomAngtrades) September 6, 2024

Taylor Swift sits separate from Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game amid Trump support controversy. Once again as we can see it’s always the left who take sides. Brittany is the same person but because she supports Trump now she’s different. Fuck Taylor Swift https://t.co/M2CRGgCDMn — Joey C (@Jocava327919) September 6, 2024

Taylor Swift sat separately from Brittany Mahomes at that place. Do she really think we give a damn about her being paid to support a corrupt party who is committed to destroying us and our country? We truly do not! She proving that she’s truly mentally unstable in the mind. — Bianca Ware (@Real_BiancaWare) September 6, 2024

What a child! Lol



Taylor Swift sits separate from Brittany Mahomes at Chiefs game amid Trump support controversy https://t.co/gxEILqsqId — Ed grabarek (@grabarek_ed) September 6, 2024

It’s quite strange how much the internet is reading into Swift and Mahomes sitting separately at one game. After all, they don’t always sit in the same suite. The only difference this time is that people know Mahomes supports Trump, and they see an opportunity to make it political. Fortunately, some people tried to lighten the situation with jokes and memes about Swift’s alleged “snub” of Mahomes that both conservatives and liberals could find funny.

Brittany Mahomes trying to get into Taylor Swift's suite at Arrowhead https://t.co/61aByICrM7 pic.twitter.com/ZrHGALLUGj — Sean. (@Melanism) September 4, 2024

Taylor Swift the next time Brittany Mahomes tries to sit next to her at the Chiefs game pic.twitter.com/XA5Ef9ubbM — Papi (PeterMalding’s #1 Hater) (@papibronrevived) August 23, 2024

Taylor Swift looking at Brittany Mahomes in the Chiefs suite after Patrick threw a pick. pic.twitter.com/67WN53NSsl — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) September 6, 2024

Even if Swift and Mahomes aren’t friends anymore, or if Swift and her team just decided the optics of placing the two together at this specific moment would send an unintended message, whatever happens between them isn’t anyone else’s business. There are some observations we can make about women and celebrities that we don’t have to broadcast to the world or use as an excuse to attack them. Irrelevant details, like where Swift sits, really shouldn’t rise above being meme fodder on the internet.

