In honor of the tenth anniversary of Li’l Sebastian’s death, Mouse Rat is releasing a full album! Including the iconic “5,000 Candles In The Wind,” Mouse Rat fans get to explore more of their favorite band’s music!

Okay, you’re probably wondering a couple of things: 1. Why is that man Perd Hapley not saying his name is Jay Jackson and 2. Why is he talking about some band named Mouse Rat? Because Parks and Recreation never leaves us. The fictional band Mouse Rat was Andy Dwyer’s (Chris Pratt) “child” and gave us amazing hits like “Catch Your Dream” for Leslie Knope’s city council campaign or “The Pit” that was inspired by Andy Dwyer … well … falling into a pit.

It’s weird to think about how it’s been ten years since Li’l Sebastian died and Andy got on stage to say, “Up in horsey heaven, here’s the thing: you trade your legs for angel wings.” This show means the world to me. It’s my favorite, I have a cat named Ben Wyatt, and there’s nothing I love in this world more than I love Pawnee, Indiana and the quirky characters that make up Parks and Recreation.

So now to have an entire album dedicated to Mouse Rat? My dreams have finally come true, and I can listen to “5,000 Candles in the Wind” while crying in the shower.

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

just a reminder! happy pride month ! <3 pic.twitter.com/gBvh6r6v3I — ⚢ (@wlwartt) May 31, 2021

There’s a tarot deck unlocking the secrets of classical literature. (via Kickstarter)

If we had 1/3rd of the budget of an AAA game we could give every solo dev in this bundle a livable wage for a year. This pride let’s take direct action to support queer game devs.

https://t.co/xppCd5iL13 Support the Queer Community and get over 200 games you can play today. pic.twitter.com/YC6DbgO2ax — nilson // swampbabes (@nilson_carroll) June 1, 2021

Democrats and Republicans are unified in taking one thing seriously … UFOs? (via The Washington Post)

Two years ago I wrote about how mainstream media failed the American public when it tried to craft a narrative around Trump as being pro-LGBTQ during the 2016 campaign. There still hasn’t been the much-needed reckoning. https://t.co/aJ4IZr2QCj — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 1, 2021

