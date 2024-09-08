13 most expensive LEGO sets ever

Do you have some money to spare right now? Then I bet you secretly want a LEGO set. After all, who doesn’t? LEGO is pretty much the perfect hobby—you get to build something and then admire the fruits of your labor forevermore.

Some of the biggest and most complex LEGO sets will set you back hundreds of dollars … but if you’re a diehard LEGO fan it’s all worth it, right? These are the most expensive LEGO sets available if you have cash to splash.

LEGO Retail Price: $449.99

Now, I don’t know much about construction equipment, but apparently, this bulldozer is one of the most iconic ones in existence. Good for that bulldozer! This set is retired and so a little pricier than it used to be, but you can still get a hold of it on Amazon for $659.99, and when you’ve built the whole thing you can use the CONTROL+ app to move what you just made around.

LEGO Retail Price: $449.99

The Excavator is a retired set, and so the price is bumped up significantly these days (on Amazon, you can still purchase it for $1,121). Just look at it, though! It’s perfect for adults who love construction and perhaps trusted older kids might be allowed to play with it too. Like the Liebherr Crane, you use it via the CONTROL+ app, and you can drive it around, lift the bucket, and rotate it.

LEGO Retail Price: $499.99

This is THE set for The Lord of the Rings enthusiasts. This gorgeous Rivendell replica ought to be the centerpiece of any nerd’s fantasy-themed LEGO collection, and it comes with an impressive array of minifigures as well. You get all nine members of the Fellowship (I don’t have to name them, right? You know them?) plus Bilbo, Elrond, Arwen, Gloin, and a couple of Elves.

LEGO Retail Price: $549.99

This is the most expensive LEGO Marvel kit out there so far. The Hulkbuster is currently considered a “hard to find” set but is available on Amazon and the official LEGO site for now. It’s a fantastic build—parts of it light up, it’s fully jointed, and it comes with a little plaque and Tony Stark minifigure. It all makes for a very good display, and if you happen to have a Hulk figure lying around as well, even better.

LEGO Retail Price: $549.99

This set, one of the largest in LEGO history, is another one that’s now retired, so it’s even more expensive than it was on release. Currently, it’s available on Amazon U.K. for £859, roughly $1132. That’s a lot of money, but one look at this gorgeous set and you’ll think it’s all worth it. It’s so beautifully detailed that there are even little trees dotted around the edges, adding to the sheer scale of the build. This set comes in at 9,036 pieces and measures 11″ tall and 21″ wide. Make sure you have a sturdy shelf for it!

LEGO Retail Price: $599

What’s that, you say? A set with BABY YODA and PEDRO PASCAL? Never mind the rest of the bricks, some people would pay that high price just for those two alone. But this set gives you the Razor Crest, constructed from 6187 pieces, and 5 minifigures including Grogu and Din Djarin. You also get the Mythrol, Kuiil, and a Blurrg.

LEGO Retail Price: $629.99

A lot of people’s favorite LEGO set, the Eiffel Tower is exactly 10001 bricks and it’s spectacular. There’s even little Parisian-style lampposts to place underneath it. It stands at 59″ and deserves to be shown off to everyone. While it’s expensive, that seems a pretty reasonable price for what you get.

LEGO Retail Price: $649.99

Time for The Clone Wars fans to get in on the Star Wars LEGO action. The Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser is 5374 pieces worth of building fun, and it comes with two minifigs, Captain Rex and Admiral Yularen. Stick it up on its support stands once you’re done, or if you’re feeling really ambitious, you could find a way to hang it from the ceiling.

LEGO Retail Price: $679.99

The Titanic was a beautiful work of art before she sank, and this model brings the craftsmanship of the famous ship into your living room. It’s 9090 pieces, 54″ long, and one of the biggest LEGO sets ever created. Its many features, such as the propellers that control the pistons, will educate you about what it took to float the Titanic in the first place and why it really was the “ship of dreams” before the terrible tragedy.

LEGO Retail Price: $699.99

Now this is a toy too good to share with the children. The Liebherr Crawler Crane first gives you hours and hours of fun in the construction of it, and then you can control it like a real crane! It comes with a CONTROL+ app that gives you things to do. This is one of the biggest and most intricate LEGO sets around and the finished crane is 39″ tall.

LEGO Retail Price: $699.99

Another retired set that will set you back a lot! But if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’re used to spending money, right? The Imperial Star Destroyer has 4784 pieces and, like the best LEGO creations, is somewhat of a challenging build, as everything’s the same color! It comes with a display plaque to position next to it, cementing its place as a LEGO work of art. It’s currently still available on Amazon U.K. for £1,113, roughly $1,462.

LEGO Retail Price: $849.99

The granddaddy of all LEGO Star Wars sets. It’s 7,541 pieces and features literally every single detail of the Falcon, right down to the Dejarik (holochess!) table. You also get minifigures from both the original and sequel Star Wars trilogies, including Leia, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Rey, Finn, and both old and young Han Solo. This is a BIG set, and even adults might spend hours playing with it after the build.

LEGO Retail Price: $849.99

Remember how awestruck you were went you first saw the AT-AT walkers in The Empire Strikes Back? Well, now you can relive that moment in LEGO form. This 6,785-piece set gets you a stunning 25″ tall AT-AT, and you get nine minifigures to place in and around it: Luke Skywalker (with a lightsaber!) General Viers, a Snowtrooper Commander, four Snowtroopers, and two AT-AT Drivers. You can even attach them to cables and have them dangle off the side of the AT-AT!

