‘TRON: Ares’ Is Shifting From Blue to Red and Still They’re Acting Like Kevin Flynn Is Not There!

Every time I get excited about TRON: Ares, I’m reminded of the fact that Kevin Flynn is seemingly not part of it. Kevin (Jeff Bridges) is integral to the legacy of TRON (pun intended), so while I want to be excited about the upcoming movie, I keep thinking about the lack of the Flynns.

So, Jared Leto is AI in the new TRON movie. Why can’t he know Kevin Flynn if he’s an all-powerful AI being, and since Kevin did trap himself in the Grid to destroy it along with CLU? I know that I sound like a broken record, but it just feels wrong every time I go to get hype about another TRON film. And it’s really hard with Ares because the rest of the cast is the absolute best.

Gillian Anderson? Greta Lee?! Jodie Turner-Smith!?!?!? Evan Peters? I love all of these people and then some, but they’re not KEVIN. The end of TRON: Legacy left us with a lot of questions about the Flynn boys. Will Sam (Garrett Hedlund) recreate the Grid? Is he part of this movie and we’re just not getting info about the Flynns in the marketing, in order to keep the secrets?!

I do love that director Joachim Rønning is excited for the franchise, according to Disney’s press release: “I’m excited to be part of the TRON franchise and bring this new film to fans around the world. TRON: Ares builds upon the legacy of cutting-edge design, technology and storytelling. Now more than ever, it feels like the right time to return to the Grid.” But I still would love to see Kevin and Sam.

I just want to be excited but know my boys are okay

I am someone who loves very deeply, and from the first TRON movie on, I’ve loved Kevin Flynn. Where my fear lies with Ares is just that I don’t want this movie to either erase the Flynn boys or bring them in for just a one quick moment for shock value and then that is that.

Look, I am aware that TRON: Ares is bringing Project Ares from the digital world into the real world, but if we’re heading to the Grid, Kevin Flynn does exist somewhere in there. Every time I go back to this, I just keep thinking about ways we can bring Sam and Kevin into the fold.

So yes, I am sorry if I sound like a broken record, but I just want this movie to have every element of the TRON franchise that I know and love.

