Netflix’s Controversial ‘Monster’ Series Prepares To Tackle the Menéndez Brothers

As if Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story wasn’t controversial enough, creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan are making Monster into an anthology series. They have already chosen the Menéndez brothers as the subject for season 2, while Netflix recently announced several casting developments.

Initially, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was advertised as a limited series, but it wasn’t long before Netflix announced that it had renewed the show with plans to turn it into another Ryan Murphy anthology series, with each season dramatizing a different true crime case. While the first season proved to be a critical success, it wasn’t without controversy. Dahmer’s victims spoke out about not being consulted for the series and being re-traumatized by the dramatization, which tried to humanize the murderer, made entertainment out of their nightmare, and led to fans online calling Dahmer “hot.” All of which is to say: it’s hard to know what to expect with season 2, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story.

Delving deeper into the Menéndez case is arguably less controversial than doing so with Dahmer. Dramatizing Dahmer’s story forced the families of his 17 victims to relive the horror of his crimes. With Lyle and Erik Menéndez, though, there are at least some lingering questions and concerns about their convoluted case that might be worth revisiting. In 1996, after a lengthy trial process, the two brothers were found guilty of murdering their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez. While the prosecution argued that they carried out the murders for financial gain, the brothers alleged that they had suffered years of horrific abuse committed by their parents.

Ultimately, the Menéndez brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Although it was inevitable that they would serve time, many felt that, if the brothers’ testimonies were true, the sentence was too harsh. This case fits well into the very important and highly complicated discussion of whether victims who retaliate against abusers should be offered some leniency, making it all the more concerning whether Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story can handle this story effectively and with sensitivity.

What you need to know about Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story

(Ted Soqui, Getty Images)

Viewers won’t have to wait long for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story. Although season 2 doesn’t have a confirmed date, it is slated to arrive on Netflix later this year. If it follows in the footsteps of the first season, viewers could be looking at a September release date.

Meanwhile, the show has tapped two relatively new actors to Hollywood for the lead roles. Cooper Koch, whose credits include minor roles in various movies and TV series, has been cast as Erik, while General Hospital star Nicholas Alexander Chavez will portray Lyle. However, the season will still boast a few big names. Academy Award-winner Javier Bardem will star in the series as Jose Menéndez. Chloë Sevigny, who has starred in true crime dramas such as The Act and The Girl From Plainville, will star opposite Bardem as Kitty Menéndez. The iconic Nathan Lane, who appeared in Murphy’s American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, has been cast as investigative journalist Dominick Dunne. (The late Robert Morse memorably played Dunne in The People v. O.J. Simpson.)

The season does not yet have an official trailer, as filming only recently started after production was delayed by the Hollywood labor strikes last year. However, Netflix did release a brief teaser, which simply plays a recording of the eerie 911 call the brothers made after murdering their parents.

Plotwise, as mentioned above, the season will retell the story of the Menéndez brothers and their trial. Although the case has been told excessively by the media in the form of television films and documentaries, this is the first time it has been adapted as a big-budget drama.

It’s worth noting that the case actually garnered renewed attention before the series was announced, as it has become popular on the true crime side of social media. Recently, the release of Gypsy Rose Blanchard has led to calls on social media for the Menéndez brothers to be released as well. However, there are also a lot of bizarre posts focused on the brothers’ physical appearances, which suggests a likely repeat of viewers romanticizing the brothers as they did Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.

(featured image: Stephen Kim, Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]