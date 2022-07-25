Missouri Democrats Capitalize on Josh Hawley’s Humiliation With 5K Fundraiser

After the January 6 select committee released a video last week showing Missouri senator Josh Hawley fleeing during the Capitol riot, I saw variations of the same joke pass through my Twitter timeline probably close to a dozen times: That Democrats should host a 5K fundraiser in his “honor.”

It’s obvious why the joke was so popular. For the last year and a half, Hawley has cashed in on his role in the insurrection, citing it in fundraising emails and even making merch featuring the infamous fist pump given to protestors that morning. If he can capitalize on that moment, then Democrats should do the same based on his hypocrisy. And after watching him literally run away from the “protesters” he’s claimed to respect and support, what better way to do that than a marathon?

Missouri Democrats seem to agree. This weekend, they announced they’d be hosting “Hawlin’ Hawley,” a virtual 5K fundraiser.

📢And we present…



Hawlin' Hawley Virtual 5K! Join us from anywhere (Josh, you in VA?) and help Missouri make big strides 🏃 past this guy.



Register to join us next week: https://t.co/xY3bbjJBme



Oh, and don't miss the next tweet – merch is comin' along with more details! pic.twitter.com/xXMpouFQdB — Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) July 22, 2022

Since this is a virtual event, anyone can participate. Poking fun at the fact that no one believes Josh Hawley actually lives in Missouri, Democrats tweeted, “Join us from anywhere (Josh, you in VA?) and help Missouri make big strides past this guy.”

Hawley isn’t up for re-election until 2024 but Missouri’s second Senate seat is up for grabs this November and Democrats in the state can use all the help possible. You can sign up to join or support the 5K here, and a merch rollout has also started, commemorating Hawley’s own run.

We hear the calls for race merch, new friends 🏃🏻‍♂️



In the meantime, we do have the running coward design already up! And the design predecessor is still quite accurate.https://t.co/ccWULvppnn pic.twitter.com/DcGCBXec6y — Missouri Democrats (@MoDemParty) July 24, 2022

(image: screencap)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]