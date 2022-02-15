Josh Hawley Is Still Profiting Off His Role in the Capitol Attack, Now With Actual Merch

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley’s role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was significant, from leading the charge to try to invalidate Joe Biden’s electoral votes, to the grossly iconic image of him raising a fist in solidarity with protestors who would, just hours later, go on to storm the Capitol.

Hawley began to cash in on his role in the insurrection the very day it happened, and January 2021 ended up being the best fundraising month of his entire career to that point.

More than a year later, he’s still capitalizing on his part in the attack, now with actual merch.

As HuffPost writes:

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) never apologized for saluting the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and now he’s selling campaign merchandise emblazoned with his infamous fist pump. An email sent to supporters on Monday boasted that the Hawley campaign’s new $20 coffee mug “is the perfect way to enjoy Coffee, Tea, or Liberal Tears!”

“It is not a pro-riot mug,” Josh Hawley tells @ArthurDelaneyHP, about the mug that features a photo of him saluting Capitol rioters: https://t.co/YZoDtEhgqq — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 15, 2022

Over the last year, Hawley has tepidly condemned the violence of January 6 while simultaneously praising the protestors. Similarly, he’s tried to distance himself from the day’s events while also emblazoning his show of solidarity onto coffee mugs.

Now Hawley is insisting this “ is not a pro-riot mug,” despite the fact that it bears the image of him clearly encouraging people who would go on to riot.

So @HawleyMO says he was only saluting those trying to overthrow the duly elected government of the United States by THREATENING violence – not the ones who did so by actually BEING violent https://t.co/7NoxwBnxRz — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 15, 2022

Hawley truly has never met an angle he didn’t try to work from both sides. This is, after all, the man who has spent the last year claiming he’s being silenced—a message he fundamentally undermines by sharing it in television appearances and front-page op-eds.

On the most basic level, speaking as someone who lives in Missouri and is therefore tragicly represented in the Senate by Hawley, it sure would be nice to have an elected official who didn’t fundraise on the idea of drinking my tears.

(via: HuffPost, image: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images)

