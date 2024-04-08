Grace Jabbari Responds to Jonathan Majors’ Sentencing in Domestic Abuse Case

Jonathan Majors has been sentenced in his domestic abuse case, prompting a sobering statement from his victim, Grace Jabbari, in which she warned the court that Majors remains a danger to others.

The sentencing was held on April 8, several months after Majors was found guilty of one count of reckless assault and one count of harassment as a violation. The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend, Jabbari, in March of 2023. After police were called, Majors was arrested when they observed injuries on Jabbari, for which she was briefly hospitalized. From the onset, Majors vehemently denied the allegations, and he and his team ended up tarnishing his reputation further with their alleged PR stunts and retaliatory actions against Jabbari. Even after being found guilty and having prosecutors throw out his belated claims that Jabbari was the actual abuser, Majors has refused to apologize or take responsibility for his actions.

Although Majors was dropped by the MCU following his guilty verdict, he has already been returning to the spotlight, as Good Morning America quickly offered him an interview and he recently walked the red carpet at the NAACP Awards. Meanwhile, the internet, which has developed a pattern of supporting abusers and harassing and smearing victims, has also largely taken Majors’ side, posting hundreds of nauseating messages of love and support in response to his guilty verdict. Given his lack of accountability, the announcement of his sentencing has led to questions about how effective it will be.

Grace Jabbari issues statement during Jonathan Majors’ sentencing

Jabbari issued a statement during Majors’ sentencing in which he was arguably offered quite a bit of leniency. Majors was sentenced to one year of probation, during which he must participate in a 52-week program for domestic abuse prevention. He was essentially sentenced to a year of counseling, which should be required in any domestic abuse case but perhaps shouldn’t constitute a full sentence.

The leniency is especially strange in Majors’ situation. One could understand such a sentence for someone who has taken full responsibility for their actions, expressed remorse, and demonstrated low potential to re-offend. However, Majors has not done this.

As mentioned above, Majors has not once taken accountability for his actions. In fact, he did the opposite and responded to Jabbari’s allegations by trying to destroy her reputation and making false statements about her. Not only has he retaliated against his victim, but his attempts to get back into the spotlight raise additional concerns that his mindset is not on an improvement track. Meanwhile, Jabbari’s statement adds to concerns about whether his sentencing will effectively deter him from committing acts of domestic abuse again.

Jabbari pleaded with the court to hold Majors accountable and give him an effective sentence. She stated, “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility, and he will do this again. This is a man who believes he is above the law. Therefore, he remains a danger to those around him.” As Majors’ victim and former partner, Jabbari likely has a better idea than anyone about the danger he may pose, and it’s chilling to hear her adamantly and boldly warn the court that “he will do this again.” Evidence has also strongly backed up her allegation that he believes he’s above the law, as he has repeatedly tried to have the charges and verdict dismissed and even somehow succeeded in initially filing retaliatory charges against Jabbari.

Jabbari has also filed a civil lawsuit against Majors for defamation and assault relating to additional domestic abuse incidents that could not be submitted for evidence in the initial trial. Since her lawsuit is still pending, the possibility remains that he will face additional charges and sentencing. For now, though, Jabbari’s candid warning combined with a surprisingly lenient sentencing for Majors raises many concerns.

(featured image: John Nacion / Getty)

