Starz Saves One of HBO Max’s Most Egregious Cancellations

The cancellation of an HBO Max show seemed like the norm for a few weeks. With a merger and a change of who is in charge of certain properties, things at HBO are so up in the air that there were a number of shows that found themselves on the chopping block, including some that really hurt. Like Minx. A show that felt like HBO’s sort of bread and butter from its heyday when I was growing up, it was odd that they canceled the show when it was already almost done filming season two. (And felt nefarious when we learned many of their cancellations were over nothing more than tax breaks.)

Luckily, the cameras kept going and the team wrapped up the second season of the Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson-led series. The show tells the story of Joyce Prigger, an inventive feminist magazine editor who stakes her claim in the erotic magazine industry by (reluctantly) making the first one for women. The show featured Joyce, her very attractive publisher Doug (Johnson), and a team of creatives all trying to change the game with the first woman’s erotic magazine, called Minx.

Not only is the series itself just a great commentary on feminism, the rise of the erotic magazine, and a masterclass in why Jake Johnson is a heartthrob, but it is a great ensemble piece and one of the few shows of recent years that felt like what made HBO so special from the start. Its cancelation hurt. But luckily, it has now been saved!

News broke that STARZ would be releasing the second season of the show (that was already finished) and at least we know that the lost season of Minx isn’t gone forever!

The team is excited for the show to get a second chance.

In a press release for the series, Jeffrey Hirsch, who is the President and CEO of STARZ, shared his excitement. “We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about and for women,” said Hirsch. “STARZ is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We’re excited to welcome Ellen and the talented ‘Minx’ team to the network and can’t wait to bring its passionate fans the second season.”

The show really is a great example of what a feminist series written by women can be and I’m excited to see what Ellen Rapoport, the show’s creator, is going to do moving forward. She shared her own excitement about bringing the show to STARZ, saying “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the STARZ family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We’ve found the perfect home. Our writers, cast and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Minx deserves it. And we all deserve to see what Joyce has in store for the magazine and for more of Doug’s chest hair. We deserve to have a show like Minx get its time. I can’t wait to see the second season when it drops on STARZ!

