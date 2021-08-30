Ming-Na Wen’s Love of Her Fennec Shand Star Wars LEGO Set Is Adorable

Ming-Na Wen means a lot to my generation. She was our Mulan, she is Agent May in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and now she’s bringing Fennec Shand to life in the world of Star Wars. As a fellow Pittsburghian, Ming-Na Wen has been an icon in my life as long as I can remember, so seeing her shine in The Mandalorian and the upcoming Book of Boba Fett is incredible! But more than that, it’s absolutely delightful seeing how much Ming-Na Went loves being a part of these universes.

From talking about her characters and sharing fan art from those who love her work, Wen is a great person to look up to and a great person to have as part of the Star Wars and Marvel worlds. But more than that, Ming-Na Wen just seems very excited to see herself in them! When the news broke that Fennec would get her own figure in a new LEGO set, Wen excitedly posted about it. Getting a box from her friend Raffi, she assumed that that is who sent her a big box that she opened up on her Instagram account.

But that’s not the end of this story. Wen found out that the box she opened didn’t happen to be from a friend (who had told her that a box was coming her way) but instead from LEGO themselves!

“Soo, remember I posted the @Lego epic box opening a few days ago? Well, I received ANOTHER box yesterday and found the same @starwars set with #FennecShand figure. I thought maybe a 2nd one was sent by mistake. I looked at the receipt and it said it was from our friend Raffi. What???? Eric asked me who did the first box’s receipt say it was from? I said I didn’t check because I was just so excited about opening the box! I had just assumed it was from Raffi because he told us to be on the look out for it. I went and checked the first box, and sure enough, there was a letter enclosed. It was from the Lego Team!!! They had heard how excited I was about this set coming out and wanted to surprise me by gifting me one. How amazing! THANK YOU so much, #LegoTeam for this wonderful gift! Not only do I have wonderful friends, I now have friends at Lego! ❤️xoxo.”

Just how cute is this?!

I can’t wait to have more Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett. When it seemed as if Fennec had died in season 1 of The Mandalorian, I was upset because I wanted to know more about this assassin that we briefly got to meet through Din Djarin. Luckily, she came back and was a complete badass with Boba Fett, and getting to see them both in Jabba’s palace? Delightful!

