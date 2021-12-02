Disney+’s next live-action Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett is less than a month away, and with that comes a bit more information about the upcoming series—like whether or not Fennec Shand and Boba Fett are the “good guys.” According to star Ming-Na Wen, they’re not bad and they’re not good. (They’re just right.)

“It’s going to be really interesting to see how their dynamics grow in The Book of Boba Fett. I think that’s all I can say. The rest is, you have to watch. Not that they’re the bad guys. They’re not that good either,” Wen told Disney twenty-three magazine, as per The Direct. “We are the anti-hero. I like playing an anti-hero. You get away with more, I think.”

That makes sense. Wen went on, saying, “Well, there’s a partnership between the two of them [Fennec and Boba Fett], for sure. They’re bonded by the fact that they both lived through a near-death experience. And there is a sense of code that they both abide by.”

What we know of Fennec and Boba’s relationship is that Fennec believes she owes Boba a debt for saving her life, and it is why she’s with him when she meets Din Djarin once again. So, to see the two working together and taking over Jabba’s Palace is going to be fascinating, and I can’t wait to watch their dynamic change and grow!

(image: Lucasfilm)

