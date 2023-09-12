MILLENNIALS, ALERT: NSYNC PRESENTED TOGETHER AT THE VMAS

Did you hear a chorus of millennials crying out at the same time? Were you there when we all cheered and cried and screamed “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN” along with Taylor Swift who had just won an award? That means you’re probably watching the VMAs! The MTV Video Music Awards celebrate the biggest stars in music and with an opening performance from Lil Wayne and Olivia Rodrigo, we knew the night was off to an exciting start.

But nothing could really prepare us for who host Nicki Minaj would bring out to announce the award for Best Pop Song at this year’s ceremony. And honestly, who better to do it than NSYNC THEMSELVES. Yes, that’s right. Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick joined forces to come together and present Taylor Swift the award for her song “Anti-Hero” off her hit album Midnights.

Before Taylor Swift had a chance to know she’d won, fans stood up to scream and cheered for so long because it was like our childhood faves were back in action because…well, they were! Many millennials grew up in the midst of the boy band craze, including both Backstreet Boys and NSYNC as well as 98 Degrees and New Kids on the Block. It is why, frankly, I think a lot of us loved One Direction when they came around because it felt like a void was finally being filled once more where our beloved boy bands once stood.

It’s clear though that we have all missed them given how we reacted to just seeing them all standing together and how Swift reacted to them handing her the VMA. Swift won an award and her first order of business was to ask what it meant that NSYNC was back together on stage and honestly, she is sometimes very relatable but that was the most relatable she’s ever been.

It’s what we all deserve.

Look, some members have sang before together at events, most recently Lance Bass and Joey Fatone performed together and they have all sort of gone back and forth with one another. But nothing like a full reunion in a way that would have us wonder if we’re getting new NSYNC music but this might just give us enough information for us to start to think that something is afoot.

In that one moment, we all were transported back to our younger selves. We remembered what it was like to be young and in love with your favorite member of the band (I was always a JC Chasez girl) and it was magical. Hopefully, Taylor Swift was right and something is on the horizon for our favorites because the world needs more NSYNC music, right?

(featured image: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]