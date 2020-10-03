Things We Saw Today: Milla Jovovich Is a Monster Hunter

Looking for some levity in this relentless and stressful week? Luckily for us all, Milla Jovovich and company have answered our prayers with the first teaser for Monster Hunter. Based on the Capcom video game, Monster Hunter stars Jovovich as Natalie Artimis, the leader of a group of soldiers who are suddenly transported into a world filled with giant monsters. Once there, Jovovich and her team are joined by The Hunter (martial arts superstar Tony Jaa) and his ginormous sword. Rounding out the cast are T.I., Ron Perlman, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta.

The film is written and directed by Paul W.S. Anderson (aka Mr. Milla Jovovich), who previously collaborated with his wife on all six Resident Evil films. As TMS’s resident Resident Evil scholar, I am very excited for this next chapter in the Anderson/Jovovich creative partnership. They clearly have so much fun making these movies, and it comes through onscreen.

The film, which was originally delayed from September until April 2021, has now been bumped up to a December release. According to the trailer, the film will be released in theaters only. But depending on the pandemic situation, I wouldn’t be surprised to see a SVOD release announced as well.

All in all, I’m pretty excited about this movie. Anderson and Jovovich know how to make a goofy dumb popcorn flick, and the results are always entertaining. Besides, it’s got Milla Jovovich, giant swords, monsters, and Tony Freakin’ Jaa. What more could a girl want?

