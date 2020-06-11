We’re All Going to Need a PlayStation 5 for This Miles Morales Spider-Man Game

Miles Morales is coming to the world of PlayStation 5, and honestly, it’s an extremely emotional moment for many fans of Spider-Man. As someone who isn’t a gamer (I play Animal Crossing: New Horizons and sometimes want to destroy people in Mario Kart), I saw the news for this game, and it finally made me decide to get a PlayStation so I can play all the Spider-Man games.

There is a level of excitement for this game that I’ve never really seen so quickly. I know of the Spider-Man game where you can play as Peter Parker and take selfies; I’ve seen the memes. It featured a playable Miles at times, but never as Spider-Man, and Miles Morales has never had his own game. The perfect time for Brooklyn’s boy to come into his own is now.

(Yes, I am crying over the hashtags, thank you.)

The excitement for the game reached Twitter, where many yelled (in happiness) over Miles finally having his own game.

Spider Man: Miles Morales is launching with PS5… Xbox never stood a chance — Nerd Soup Aaron (@nerdsoupmonkey) June 11, 2020

Me: $800 for the ps5 lol no

Ps5: we have the miles morales Spider-Man game

Me: pic.twitter.com/NI9e0qIMQk — THATboy@Take care of yourself & stay safe✊🏾🏳️‍🌈 (@spacejam_kam) June 11, 2020

The rise of Miles Morales has become one of my favorite comic book success stories. Truly a hero we need right now. pic.twitter.com/PQcSp4TCv9 — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) June 11, 2020

Watching the Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer pic.twitter.com/brfWpgxNAC — Ira Madison III (@ira) June 11, 2020

MILES FUCKING MORALES SPIDER-MAN GAME — Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) June 11, 2020

I’m impressed by how fast they turned around a Miles Morales Spiderman PS5 game. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 11, 2020

HOLY SHIT SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 11, 2020

Me: “Yea I don’t think I need the PS5” Sony: “We have Miles Morales” Me: pic.twitter.com/Nd40fDGlBu — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) June 11, 2020

In other news, I already asked for the Miles Morales Spider-Man game for Christmas. I’m especially emotional at this news after seeing a Miles Morales cosplayer take to the streets and hold up a sign that says “Black Trans Lives Matter.” (I’m still crying about it.) Miles Morales is the Spider-Man we need right now.

