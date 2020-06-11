comScore

We’re All Going to Need a PlayStation 5 for This Miles Morales Spider-Man Game

By Rachel LeishmanJun 11th, 2020, 5:28 pm

Miles Morales Spider-Man

Miles Morales is coming to the world of PlayStation 5, and honestly, it’s an extremely emotional moment for many fans of Spider-Man. As someone who isn’t a gamer (I play Animal Crossing: New Horizons and sometimes want to destroy people in Mario Kart), I saw the news for this game, and it finally made me decide to get a PlayStation so I can play all the Spider-Man games.

There is a level of excitement for this game that I’ve never really seen so quickly. I know of the Spider-Man game where you can play as Peter Parker and take selfies; I’ve seen the memes. It featured a playable Miles at times, but never as Spider-Man, and Miles Morales has never had his own game. The perfect time for Brooklyn’s boy to come into his own is now.

(Yes, I am crying over the hashtags, thank you.)

The excitement for the game reached Twitter, where many yelled (in happiness) over Miles finally having his own game.

In other news, I already asked for the Miles Morales Spider-Man game for Christmas. I’m especially emotional at this news after seeing a Miles Morales cosplayer take to the streets and hold up a sign that says “Black Trans Lives Matter.” (I’m still crying about it.) Miles Morales is the Spider-Man we need right now.

