We’re All Going to Need a PlayStation 5 for This Miles Morales Spider-Man Game
Miles Morales is coming to the world of PlayStation 5, and honestly, it’s an extremely emotional moment for many fans of Spider-Man. As someone who isn’t a gamer (I play Animal Crossing: New Horizons and sometimes want to destroy people in Mario Kart), I saw the news for this game, and it finally made me decide to get a PlayStation so I can play all the Spider-Man games.
There is a level of excitement for this game that I’ve never really seen so quickly. I know of the Spider-Man game where you can play as Peter Parker and take selfies; I’ve seen the memes. It featured a playable Miles at times, but never as Spider-Man, and Miles Morales has never had his own game. The perfect time for Brooklyn’s boy to come into his own is now.
“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” coming Holiday 2020! #MilesMoralesPS5 #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/4d8doNIHpJ
— Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) June 11, 2020
(Yes, I am crying over the hashtags, thank you.)
The excitement for the game reached Twitter, where many yelled (in happiness) over Miles finally having his own game.
Don’t mind us… We’re just screaming!!! #PS5Reveal #ps5 #SpiderManPS5 #milesmorales #spiderman pic.twitter.com/PP28cJsbgj
— The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) June 11, 2020
Spider Man: Miles Morales is launching with PS5… Xbox never stood a chance
— Nerd Soup Aaron (@nerdsoupmonkey) June 11, 2020
His time is now!#SpiderMan: #MilesMorales will launch this holiday season! pic.twitter.com/PvBlv8Azvc
— Off Colour (@OffColourInc) June 11, 2020
Me: $800 for the ps5 lol no
Ps5: we have the miles morales Spider-Man game
Me: pic.twitter.com/NI9e0qIMQk
— THATboy@Take care of yourself & stay safe✊🏾🏳️🌈 (@spacejam_kam) June 11, 2020
The rise of Miles Morales has become one of my favorite comic book success stories. Truly a hero we need right now. pic.twitter.com/PQcSp4TCv9
— Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) June 11, 2020
Watching the Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer pic.twitter.com/brfWpgxNAC
— Ira Madison III (@ira) June 11, 2020
MILES FUCKING MORALES SPIDER-MAN GAME
— Swapna Krishna (@skrishna) June 11, 2020
I’m impressed by how fast they turned around a Miles Morales Spiderman PS5 game.
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 11, 2020
HOLY SHIT
SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES
— Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) June 11, 2020
Me: “Yea I don’t think I need the PS5”
Sony: “We have Miles Morales”
Me: pic.twitter.com/Nd40fDGlBu
— Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) June 11, 2020
In other news, I already asked for the Miles Morales Spider-Man game for Christmas. I’m especially emotional at this news after seeing a Miles Morales cosplayer take to the streets and hold up a sign that says “Black Trans Lives Matter.” (I’m still crying about it.) Miles Morales is the Spider-Man we need right now.
View this post on Instagram
I’m not sure who took this pic of me. But Thank you. This is truly a historical movement and I 🙏🏾 we see change for the better!✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏿. . (Support the movement, link in the bio). . #BlackLivesMatter #BLM #NoJusticeNoPeace #BlackTransLivesMatter #TonyMcDade #GeorgeFloyd #BreonnaTaylor
(image: Marvel Entertainment/Playstation)
