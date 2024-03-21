Has the Time Finally Come? Are We Getting a Live-Action Miles Morales?

Fans have been asking for years about a live-action Miles Morales movie. Rightfully so, we love him! Now, it seems like our wishes may be coming true, with Spider-Man producers hinting harder than ever that Miles will get his time to shine behind the mask in live-action.

Recommended Videos

Miles has had two animated movies, he has his own game, and he’s one of the most popular characters in the Spider-Man canon. So why have we not had a stand-alone movie for Miles Morales yet? According to the creative team behind Spider-Verse, it is coming eventually. When it will actually be produced is the question.

“Someday, not until we make two more movies,” producer Amy Pascal said back in February. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse co-writer Chris Miller later clarified that Pascal did not mean two more Spider-Verse movies but, instead, she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and a fourth movie for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

To clarify, when she said “not until we make two more movies,”she meant Beyond the Spider-Verse and the live-action Tom Holland film. https://t.co/3tmEwEctwB — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) February 13, 2024

That is all well and good, but we’ve been hearing it for years now. Last year at this same time, at the premiere of Across the Spider-Verse, Pascal also promised that it was on their radar and that it was something they were working on along with a live-action Spider-Woman movie. While we did get Madame Web, I’m not counting that as the Spider-Woman content I crave.

Still, the point is, we’ve been hearing the “wait, it’s coming!” commentary for ages, and most Spider-Man fans want answers. If we can have a slate of Spider-Man villains getting their own stand-alone movies, why not have more stories about our actual favorite heroes?

We want something more concrete

Since his comic debuted in 2011, fans have been waiting for his time to shine in the movies. While Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Across the Spider-Verse gave us Miles (played by Shameik Moore) coming into his own as his universe’s one and only Spider-Man, we still haven’t seen him in live-action. We’ve gotten hints about him, like when Aaron Davis (Donald Glover), a.k.a. Uncle Aaron, mentions his nephew in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but fans want something more.

The fact that, a year later, we’re still hearing the same “It’s coming!” spiel isn’t exactly the news we want, but it does at least give us hope for the future. So sure, yes, a Miles Morales movie is technically confirmed by the powers that be—we just have no idea when we’re going to actually see it.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]