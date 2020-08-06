comScore

Mike Pence Calls Chief Justice John Roberts a ‘Disappointment to Conservatives’

By Chelsea SteinerAug 6th, 2020, 1:13 pm

Vice President Mike Pence listens and looks on disapprovingly as Donald Trump talks to reporters

Vice President/hermetically sealed Republican action figure Mike Pence sat down for an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody, where he discussed the recent Supreme Court rulings. During their discussion, Brody brought up Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the liberal judges in a handful of crucial cases such as Louisiana’s abortion case and the upholding of DACA and job protection for LGBTQ+ people.

And since immigrants, abortion, and queer folks are Mike Pence’s greatest fears (second of course to being alone in a room with a woman), he was naturally very upset about the landmark cases.

Pence said of Roberts, “Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, … But Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives — whether it be the Obamacare decision, or whether it be a spate of recent decisions all the way through Calvary Chapel.”

Calvary Chapel is the Nevada church that rejected the state’s cap on attendees at religious services during the pandemic. Roberts was the deciding vote on the 5-4 case, which upheld the state’s right to limit the number of attendees.

Pence said that Roberts’ swing votes “are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court,” adding “We remember the issue back in 2016, which I believe loomed large in voters’ decisions between Hillary Clinton and the man who would become president of the United States, … And some people thought that it wouldn’t be as big an issue these days. But I think that’s all changed.”

Roberts, who was appointed by George W. Bush, still frequently sides with his fellow conservative judges. But Mike Pence, instead of respecting the decisions of the conservative-leaning court, has sour grapes over Roberts not falling into lock-step with his puritan agenda. Instead of respecting the autonomy of one of the three branches of our government, Pence demands that Roberts rule according to ideology over, you know, the law.

Many took to Twitter to call out the charisma-less Ned Flanders:

(via Politico, image: Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

