Mike Pence Calls Chief Justice John Roberts a ‘Disappointment to Conservatives’

Vice President/hermetically sealed Republican action figure Mike Pence sat down for an interview with Christian Broadcasting Network’s David Brody, where he discussed the recent Supreme Court rulings. During their discussion, Brody brought up Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the liberal judges in a handful of crucial cases such as Louisiana’s abortion case and the upholding of DACA and job protection for LGBTQ+ people.

And since immigrants, abortion, and queer folks are Mike Pence’s greatest fears (second of course to being alone in a room with a woman), he was naturally very upset about the landmark cases.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Mike Pence calls out Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts by name. He says, “Chief Justice Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives.” Watch from my interview with @VP in Florida today. Full report on @700club Thursday + clips on @CBNNews pic.twitter.com/z6IANVONr5 — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) August 6, 2020

Pence said of Roberts, “Look, we have great respect for the institution of the Supreme Court of the United States, … But Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives — whether it be the Obamacare decision, or whether it be a spate of recent decisions all the way through Calvary Chapel.”

Calvary Chapel is the Nevada church that rejected the state’s cap on attendees at religious services during the pandemic. Roberts was the deciding vote on the 5-4 case, which upheld the state’s right to limit the number of attendees.

Pence said that Roberts’ swing votes “are a reminder of just how important this election is for the future of the Supreme Court,” adding “We remember the issue back in 2016, which I believe loomed large in voters’ decisions between Hillary Clinton and the man who would become president of the United States, … And some people thought that it wouldn’t be as big an issue these days. But I think that’s all changed.”

Roberts, who was appointed by George W. Bush, still frequently sides with his fellow conservative judges. But Mike Pence, instead of respecting the decisions of the conservative-leaning court, has sour grapes over Roberts not falling into lock-step with his puritan agenda. Instead of respecting the autonomy of one of the three branches of our government, Pence demands that Roberts rule according to ideology over, you know, the law.

Many took to Twitter to call out the charisma-less Ned Flanders:

Jesus fucking Christ. Mike Pence says “Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has been a disappointment to conservatives.” SCOTUS justices are supposed to be apolitical.

They are supposed to uphold the law and the Constitution. WTF, Mike.pic.twitter.com/xiyJR3rrSR — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 6, 2020

Mike Pence is a disappointment to every carbon based life on this planet. pic.twitter.com/iyvLdRqsiS — ChefEff (@ChefEff) August 6, 2020

Supreme Court Justices work to uphold the precepts of the United States Constitution to the best of their abilities— not the beliefs of any given political party or political persuasions. @potus @VP https://t.co/GtaAAFvslZ — Representative Joy Garratt, NM HD29 (@joyousgarratt) August 6, 2020

Mike Pence told the 700 Club that Chief Justice John Roberts is ‘a disappointment.’ Which is exactly what St. Peter will one day call Mike Pence. And the 700 Club. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 6, 2020

Mike Pence would rather your kids die at school than be alive and gay. Just something to think about. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 6, 2020

Mike Pence’s open criticism of Chief Justice John Roberts merely reflects the wider conservative stance: they don’t want a fair, nuanced Supreme Court. They want a sledgehammer of conservative ideology that bludgeons out all opposition. Anything less is a betrayal. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 6, 2020

People are acting as if Mike Pence attacking Chief Justice John Roberts is some surprise. He’s an immoral lying bigoted science denying bible thumping lunatic who has completely morphed into a parroting sycophant with a career of pure failure. What else were you expecting? — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 6, 2020

