The ‘Midsommar’ Director’s Cut Is Coming Back To Theaters Along With Other A24 Horror Darlings

A24 has found its final participant for the studio’s AMC Theaters-hosted Thrills & Chills film series, with the director’s cut of Ari Aster’s Midsommar rounding out a lineup of returning A24 horror royalty for the month of October.

Partnering with participating AMC Theaters, A24 will host screenings of Midsommar‘s director’s cut on Oct. 25, while The Witch, X, and Under the Skin will also return to theaters on Oct. 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

The sophomore feature from Aster, Midsommar stars Florence Pugh as a grieving college student named Dani who gets invited to a summer festival in Sweden along with her boyfriend and a group of his friends. However, the invitation conveniently neglects to mention that the festival is actually one big ritual for a pagan cult that may or may not involve some bloodshed and forced drug use, so things start to get a bit hairy, to put it lightly.

The director’s cut of Midsommar offers up 23 minutes of additional footage cut from the original theatrical release, some of which is birthed from Aster’s smaller creative decisions regarding scene length and angles, but most of which serve to add more depth to the contentious relationship between Pugh’s Dani and Jack Reynor’s Christian. For the average viewer, though, it’s likely that Aster’s vision of this Scandinavian nightmare won’t differ much from the one we all saw back in 2019.

Either way, this macabre, month-long celebration is just one more reason to love A24, who continue to relentlessly establish themselves as both a rousing powerhouse and a people’s champion of the film world, from its recent Oscars sweep to its interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA. Indeed, the Universal’s and Paramount’s of the world could learn a thing or two from the indie house darling.

Tickets for A24’s Thrills & Chills film series are available here.

(featured image: A24)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]