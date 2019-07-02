Wow, Let’s Talk About That Surprising Mid-Credits Scene From Spider-Man: Far From Home

**Spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home ahead.**

By now, many of us are sleep-deprived and craving even more Spider-Man content, but alas, we’ll just have to go back to the theaters and see Far From Home over and over again, which is fine by me! I’ll watch Tom Holland’s Peter Parker take on Mysterio every day of my life if I have to. With that comes a post-credits stinger that we can’t possibly ignore, setting up another tormenting era for Peter Parker in Phase 4.

The mid-credits scene took this lovely film and made it one that made our hearts ache for the teenage hero. The boy who just wanted to go on vacation with the girl he liked, Peter found himself confronted with his grief and his sense of responsibility to be a hero. That responsibility though led to him struggling to keep his identity hidden from his friends and, in turn, the world, and that one wasn’t his fault. That fault goes to Quentin Beck.

The end of Spider-Man: Far From Home left us wondering what Parker’s fate would be, but there was one character in particular that really left fans of the web-slinging wonder screaming—that is, a character known and loved in Spider-Man movies from the time of Sam Raimi.

That’s right, J.K. Simmons reprised his role as J. Jonah Jameson, to share with the world Quentin Beck’s last-ditch effort to destroy Peter from beyond the grave. When Beck realizes he lost, he uses his technology to make one last illusion, showing the world the “real” Peter Parker by making a video that makes it look like Peter was the one trying to destroy London, not the other way around.

J. Jonah Jameson (who appears as an Alex Jones-like figure) shares the video while also sharing with the world Spider-Man’s real name, and Peter, who is watching this all unfold on the side of Madison Square Garden as MJ is standing near him, is in the midst of a group of people as the world hears lies about him from Quentin Beck and J. Jonah Jameson.

While the scene is a fun and shocking end to an extremely good movie, it does set up one thing for Peter Parker in Phase 4: His life is just going to get ten times worse. I love Peter Parker, and I feel like the MCU loves to watch him suffer. So, not fun for me, but it is going to be interesting to see how he deals with the world knowing his identity and how it affects his time with the Avengers. I can already hear Sam Wilson complaining about having to help the kid now.

This does confirm, though, that Peter Parker isn’t going to be getting J. Jonah Jameson photos of Spider-Man anytime soon. Jameson has no idea what he just cost himself.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

