‘I would commit voter fraud to get multiples’: John Oliver and I feel the exact same way about Michigan’s new ‘I Voted’ stickers

We all love displaying our little white “I Voted” stickers after hitting the polls but sometimes you want to shake things up. Michigan is doing just that with nine new custom stickers taken from an “I Voted” sticker competition.

The designs come from the winners of the competition, who are students and residents of Michigan. Voters in the state might receive one of nine quirky stickers after they cast their votes. Clerks can order the designs for their polling places and hopefully, they all do so. If I showed up to vote in Michigan and only the regular old stickers were available, I’d be pretty pissed.

(Michigan Department of State)

John Oliver dedicated a brief Last Week Tonight segment to the designs Sunday and made it clear he feels just as strongly about them—especially about one in particular. Seventh-grader Jane Hynous’ illustration featuring a sort of wolf-man ripping off his shirt and howling, “I VOTED,” got a special, well-deserved shout-out.

“Yes. Everything about that is perfect. The line work, the kinetic energy of the shirt being ripped off, the wolf’s head thrown back in patriotic ecstasy at the concept of democracy,” Oliver exclaimed. “I know this is not the point, but I would commit voter fraud to get multiples of that sticker.” Same.

We are pleased to announce the winners of the state’s first-ever “I Voted” sticker contest.



The nine winning designs will be available for clerks to order and give out to voters this fall for the Nov. 5 General Election.



Learn more: https://t.co/gDcVRSIl8K pic.twitter.com/DWevfUYdzc — Michigan Department of State (@MichSoS) September 4, 2024

If the wolf is too angsty for you, the Grey Tabby by Kelsey Winiarski from Livonia might be your best bet. As a cat lover, I’d go for it if I could. If neither cats nor wolves are your thing, maybe minimalism is. Gabby Warner from Rockford has her own ‘Yay, I Voted’ sticker, which is as minimalist as stickers can get. There’s a whole range of stickers you can choose from—it’s unfortunate that none of them can be permanent pins instead.

The winners of the ‘I Voted’ sticker competition

Elementary and Middle School Category

Jane Hynous from Grosse Pointe

Gabby Warner from Rockford

Katelyn Stouffer-Hopkins from Lansing

High School

Olivia Smiertka from Holly

Michelle Lekhtman from Bloomfield

Andrew Brasher of Saint Louis

General

Kelsey Winiarski of Livonia

Breanna Tanner of Grand Rapids

Madelyn VerVaecke of Livonia

