Things We Saw Today: Our Favorite Angel Michael Sheen Would Do More Good Omens, but …

Michael Sheen, the newly anointed fandom boyfriend, has been wonderfully open with the flock of Good Omens devotees who have been creating nonstop content about the show on social networks. He’s also expressed a willingness to return as the angel who’s just enough of a bastard to be worth knowing, Aziraphale. But are there plans for any more Good Omens?

It turns out that the omens are both good and bad herein. Let’s call them neutral omens. RadioTimes spoke with co-author, screenwriter, and showrunner Neil Gaiman about the prospect of extending the series back in 2017, when there were no real plans to do so. He did not, however, entirely dismiss the possibility.

“Terry and I also plotted a sequel to Good Omens that we never did,” Gaiman told RadioTimes. “It was about where the angels actually came from, which is why it was pretty easy to add extra angels (including Jon Hamm’s Gabriel) to this. “And having come up with that plot, we know that if people love this enough and if the time and the will is there, we could absolutely go back and do a lot more.”

Well, the love from the audience has certainly manifested since, but it’s unclear if the time and the will to do so will follow. The good news is at least the concept behind a Good Omens sequel exists. And that seems to be what would bring Sheen back to a part he clearly cared about playing. RadioTimes quotes the actor:

“It would depend on if there was another story. It’d have to be by Neil, I suppose, and it would depend on what it was, really. But yeah, I’d come back. I love the character and I love the world of it. It’s very enjoyable working with David [Tennant] and the rest of the team.”

Since Gaiman’s 2017 comments, the author has made it clear that he’d very much like to return to the life of a novelist—and now, with an epic Sandman show in development at Netflix, whether we’ll really see any more Good Omens again is anyone’s guess. There’s also an understandable hesitancy to further the project without the involvement of book co-author Terry Pratchett, who died in 2015. Gaiman recently told Express.co.uk that if the show were to return, he’d not be rejoining as showrunner, but it’s impossible to imagine that he would not be involved with the theoretical second season I am attempting to wish into existence.

Good Omens has proven to be wildly popular online, and if it’s done as well on the Amazon Prime Video side of things, it’s not impossible to imagine we might one day get a series two or some kind of follow-up. These days, few popular properties declared dormant are really allowed to well and truly die. Aziraphale and Crowley’s South Downs Cottage Christmas Special? Call me, Amazon, I’m already writing the script.

(via RadioTimes, images: Amazon Prime Video)

