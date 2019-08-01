Things We Saw Today: There Was Definitely Something Witchy Happening with Michael Sheen’s Name as a Baby

Good Omens actor and fandom boyfriend Michael Sheen shared a sweet, slightly chaotic, definitely magical story about the origin of his name on Twitter. While many probably thought his name was always Michael, Sheen shared that that wasn’t quite the case.

The tale started simply enough. A fan on Twitter made a joke saying that Sheen’s name was actually “Micheal” and Sheen decided to share the actual story. Truth is stranger than fiction, my friends.

Actually my parents named me Christopher but the nurses had to look after me the first week as my mum wasn’t well and they got my names mixed up on my tag so when I was collected my parents asked for Christopher and the nurses said …we have a Michael? So they went with it. https://t.co/K5ADoz26RY — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

From there, Michael Sheen went on a journey with us all and, within that journey, I convinced myself that somewhere, a witch decided that this baby was going to be named Michael if it was the last thing she did.

Then a few years ago I did one of those family history shows. They told me about my ancestor coming to Wales from Ireland during the famine. They showed me the certificate for him getting married in Cardiff. And then the list of children he and his wife had. — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

They had something like 20 or more children but not many survived. On the certificate it showed that they kept naming the male babies Michael but they all died. They were clearly desperate to have a Michael Sheen but sadly they never managed it. — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

And, that long forgotten young mother and father, without ever knowing it, and without us knowing why they so desperately wanted it, finally got their wish. — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

So to that nurse, whoever you are, wherever you are, if you’re even still alive, on behalf of my long dead ancestors and their mysterious desire – thank you. ❤️ — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 31, 2019

Do I think that there is some supernatural being out there making sure that the Sheens had a kid named Michael? Definitely, that’s exactly what I think happened and I can’t wait for that to be made into a new Amazon Prime Video show.

(image: screengrab)

