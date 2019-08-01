comScore
Things We Saw Today: There Was Definitely Something Witchy Happening with Michael Sheen’s Name as a Baby

by | 5:43 pm, August 1st, 2019

Michael Sheen with Pads

Good Omens actor and fandom boyfriend Michael Sheen shared a sweet, slightly chaotic, definitely magical story about the origin of his name on Twitter. While many probably thought his name was always Michael, Sheen shared that that wasn’t quite the case.

The tale started simply enough. A fan on Twitter made a joke saying that Sheen’s name was actually “Micheal” and Sheen decided to share the actual story. Truth is stranger than fiction, my friends.

From there, Michael Sheen went on a journey with us all and, within that journey, I convinced myself that somewhere, a witch decided that this baby was going to be named Michael if it was the last thing she did.

Do I think that there is some supernatural being out there making sure that the Sheens had a kid named Michael? Definitely, that’s exactly what I think happened and I can’t wait for that to be made into a new Amazon Prime Video show.

