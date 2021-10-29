Today, Deku and his friends will be tossed into yet another high-stress situation that’ll make you wonder how they still choose to stay enrolled at U.A. after all of THAT! My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is the 3rd movie for the anime/manga series, and it’s a film that delights in keeping you at the edge of your seat once it puts you there. I’ve already reviewed the movie right over here, but I’ll let some of the cast get you more excited than my review ever could.

Patrick Seitz (Endeavor’s Voice Actor) isn’t too great with returning parental messages, either

A big plot element of season 5 was the family dynamic between Endeavor, Shoto, and the rest of the Todoroki family. Endeavor’s been trying to hold himself accountable for the pain he’s caused, but Shoto doesn’t always respond to his attempts.

Literally. He’s bad at returning his father’s text messages.

It’s fine because Patrick Seitz revealed that he doesn’t always return calls from his mother right away, either. The apple doesn’t fall far from the fire dad, I guess.

Endeavor has a long way to go in his atonement, something that both Patrick and David Matranga (Shoto’s VA) have enjoyed fleshing out during their time as the characters.

Justin Briner (Deku’s VA) values proper planning, lists, and time management … and is weak at all three of those

In the movie, the heroes are racing against the clock to save the world from certain doom. When asked how they’d approach a daunting 2-hour time limit in real life, our heroes had some … interesting answers.

Clifford Chapin (Bakugo’s VA), to his credit, asked how daunting the task was they’d have to complete, and I suppose Justin would get it done … at the last minute.

He thinks?

Don’t tell Ryan Colt Levy (Rody Soul’s VA) that there is a countdown clock

On the flip side, Ryan Colt Levy just cannot deal with the stress of there being a ticking clock, so … we might have some trouble there. Fortunately, Robbie Daymond (Flect Turn’s VA) says we can count on him.

Wait … isn’t he the villain?!

Okay, here’s the real reasons why you should be excited about this film

No witty commentary here, just honest answers on what makes My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission so great!

Honestly, the cast is just thankful for the world Horikoshi has created (and the Spirit Halloween costumes)

At the end of it all, the entire cast is eternally grateful for being able to be part of such an amazing series. As I spoke to everyone, I realized that the cast is in a permanent state of shock about being part of such a beloved franchise and how much it has impacted all of us.

Also? I’m happy to have been the one to inform Clifford Chapin about the My Hero Academia Spirit Halloween costumes. Always happy to do my part.

—

My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission is now in theaters!

(Image: © K. Horikoshi/Shueisha, My Hero Academia The Movie Project)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]