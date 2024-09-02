‘Metaphor: ReFantazio’ has won me over with its art and music

Metaphor: ReFantazio will make you feel like you’re part of an RPG version of Game of Thrones. Set in the kingdom of Euchronia, the king has been assassinated—now you have to participate in a tournament for the throne.

Recommended Videos

You, the protagonist, come from the Elda Tribe. Despite your powers, you are discriminated against throughout the kingdom. That won’t stop you from participating in the fight for the throne. This turn-based combat RPG by Atlus is not as bloody as Game of Thrones, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun. You can raid dungeons, see beautiful sights, and explore the world of Euchronia.

According to Atlus, Metaphor: ReFantazio will be available on October 11, 2024. The game will be available on Xbox, PlayStation 4 and 5, Windows, and Steam. You can also opt to pre-order your physical copy now, starting at $69.99 for the Standard Physical Edition. You can watch the official trailer for the game below.

The art looks promising

Pre-ordering the Standard Physical Edition comes with several perks. The pre-order bonus includes the following:

Archetype EXP Chest Set

10x Hero’s Incenses (Increases Archetype Experiences by 100)

5x Hero’s Fruits (Increases Archetype Experiences by 500)

Adventurer’s Journey Pack

30,000 Reeve (in-game currency)

5x Expensive Medicines (Restores 200 HP to one ally)

5x Revival Medicines (Revives an ally)

3x Magical Breads (Gradually recover MP while in dungeon)

2x Stale Blackbreads (deals heavy Almighty damage to one enemy)

Aside from the gameplay, many who have seen footage of the game are already fawning over its music. If the scenic art and the rousing background music from the trailer don’t convince you to play, I don’t know what will.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy