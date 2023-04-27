Men, Do Not Be This Gross To Katee Sackhoff, I’m Begging

It’s a tale as old as time: A woman makes a joke that is about sex and men take it way too far. Don’t get me wrong; the reverse can happen (and is something we’ll talk about in this same article), but man is it frustrating to watch a funny joke get ruined in real time because people cannot be normal about anything, especially when it has to do with Star Wars and the actors in the franchise.

Katee Sackhoff was on The Big Thing podcast talking about Bo-Katan Kryze, The Mandalorian, and more. She made a joke about how people look at her character and the show as a whole and, in the joke, said that “And then you got 2% that want me to sit on their face.” Honestly? Pretty good joke. It was met with a lot of laughter and it was Sackhoff recognizing her status as a Mandalorian hottie.

But as is the case with all good things that come to the Star Wars fandom, someone has to go and instantly ruin it. After the clip started to make the rounds, I saw a lot of “I’m the 2%” comments, and then I saw a tweet that really did just sound like nails on a chalkboard to me. It read, “Photo op with @kateesackhoff while wearing a t-shirt that says ‘I am in the 2%’ is a new addition to my Celebration bucket list.”

Stop being weird about this stuff!

Sackhoff made a joke. It’s funny! We can laugh at said joke, but going to a convention and getting a photo op with Sackhoff where your shirt makes a lewd reference to that joke? That’s a little too far. Which is … the way things go. That’s what happens constantly. Someone in Hollywood makes a joke one time, and then there is a collective fanbase that takes that joke and ruins it for everyone else.

Like look, I’m not saying that wearing a shirt that says “I’m the 2%” is bad. It’s the going up to Katee Sackhoff and confidently confirming to this woman’s face that you sexualize her. If Sackhoff herself started to encourage it, telling people to wear them? That’s a different story! But it’s just part of a larger issue that seems to happen to Star Wars actors a lot recently.

It’s similar to what has been happening in the “daddy” sphere with Pedro Pascal. It went from a joke where he said “Daddy is a state of mind” and is now the only thing people can seem to talk to him about. So yes, this same thing has been happening a lot with Pedro Pascal, as well. As my friend and brilliant writer Aiko Hilkinger wrote in an article on the subject, the “daddification” of Pedro Pascal went from an online joke and a quote from Pedro Pascal himself to the only thing people seemingly ask him about.

And Sackhoff making this joke and instantly having men say that they were going to make those shirts and show her just feels icky to me, because there is SO MUCH you can talk to Katee Sackhoff (and Pedro Pascal) about. Why would you make it weird right out of the gate?

