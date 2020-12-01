The Sue Sylvester Meme Is Back and Better Than Ever

Remember how Sue Sylvester used to terrorize the Glee Club and Will Schuester on Glee? Well, now she’s back to terrorize us on Twitter. A famous meme of old has returned, and Twitter has taken it by storm—meaning that the scene where Sue Sylvester says that she’s going to create an environment that is so toxic has now been changed to whatever the internet desires.

For context, here is the clip of the scene in question:

I am going to create an environment that is SO toxic. Sue Sylvester/white woman with short blonde hair in pink adidas tracksuit on GLEE reaction video meme pic.twitter.com/J6ZBERgxF7 — all reaction videos (@allreactionvidz) September 14, 2020

The evolution of this particular meme went from us finding applications for the original quote of “I am going to create an environment that is so toxic” to this new mix of erasing letters or replacing the words to fit your joke. And boy are people getting creative.

My mom on Facebook pic.twitter.com/awgj7dFX7J — Technically a Millennial (@JustinCentric) November 27, 2020

me every single second i’m on twitter pic.twitter.com/ofJW0llnUB — muso moon says revolution (@musomoon) November 20, 2020

tony at the end of the first iron man movie pic.twitter.com/vR0Fqw9aF6 — IS✿BELLA (@catboybvcky) November 30, 2020

The person who created the Sue Sylvester meme pic.twitter.com/d0vFibfxI5 — Bridget from Rehab (@BridgetFrmRehab) November 28, 2020

every rom com villain pic.twitter.com/1oU0QpCNnk — jonny sun wrote a new book! (@jonnysun) November 28, 2020

my mom telling a story pic.twitter.com/nNjL0jyXY2 — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) November 27, 2020

me every single day pic.twitter.com/O7nx11Q8CB — Reece on earth (pa-rum-pum-pum-pum)🎄⛄️ (@connolly_reece) November 28, 2020

Whoever invented the Rainforest Cafe pic.twitter.com/QpOoSTLk44 — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) November 29, 2020

John Milton in the 1600s pic.twitter.com/hKAvkmp9Mp — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) November 29, 2020

Polyphemus when Odysseus & crew turn up uninvited pic.twitter.com/tESSt8IF8y — Meg (@agameganon) November 29, 2020

why did i make this pic.twitter.com/VovBUL7DPE — soul nate (@MNateShyamalan) November 27, 2020

nicole kidman in every one of her roles #TheUndoing pic.twitter.com/iVf4xfqN1m — may queen (@sarahburhans_) November 30, 2020

Do you have a favorite? Let us see the best of the best of the Sue Sylvester memes!

(image: Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com