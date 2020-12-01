comScore

The Sue Sylvester Meme Is Back and Better Than Ever

I am going to create a meme that is constantly around,

By Rachel LeishmanDec 1st, 2020, 4:49 pm

Sue Sylvester meme

Remember how Sue Sylvester used to terrorize the Glee Club and Will Schuester on Glee? Well, now she’s back to terrorize us on Twitter. A famous meme of old has returned, and Twitter has taken it by storm—meaning that the scene where Sue Sylvester says that she’s going to create an environment that is so toxic has now been changed to whatever the internet desires.

For context, here is the clip of the scene in question:

The evolution of this particular meme went from us finding applications for the original quote of “I am going to create an environment that is so toxic” to this new mix of erasing letters or replacing the words to fit your joke. And boy are people getting creative.

Do you have a favorite? Let us see the best of the best of the Sue Sylvester memes!

(image: Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!