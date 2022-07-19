 17 Members of Congress Arrested During Abortion Rights Protest | The Mary Sue
17 Members of Congress Arrested During Abortion Rights Protest Outside the Supreme Court

By Jul 19th, 2022, 5:16 pm
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is detained by U.S. Capitol Police Officers during a protest outside the Supreme Court

At least 35 people were reportedly arrested Tuesday during a peaceful protest for reproductive rights held outside of the Supreme Court, and more than half of those are members of the U.S. Congress.

Those detained seem to be primarily members of the Democratic Women’s Caucus, who gathered to protest the recent disastrous Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, robbing half of the country of their right to reproductive freedom. The protest was a nonviolent act of civil disobedience but arrests were made, according to the Capitol police, for “Crowding, Obstructing or Incommoding,” which is an antiquated synonym for “inconveniencing”—literally a necessary element of effective protest. Absolutely nothing has ever been achieved through “convenient” protest.

The list of those members of Congress arrested includes Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Katherine Clark (who is the Democratic assistant speaker of the House), Jackie Speier, Carolyn B. Maloney, Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Andy Levin, Sara Jacobs, Nydia Velázquez, Barbara Lee, Veronica Escobar, Cori Bush, Jan Schakowsky, Madeleine Dean, Bonnie Watson-Coleman. We’ll update as more names are released.

Pressley’s press secretary tweeted a video of the congresswoman being escorted away while carrying a sign reading “My Body, My Choice.”

Rep Clark tweeted: “The extremist Republicans are determined to take us back in time and take away our rights. They can arrest me, but we won’t allow them to arrest freedom.”

(via CBS News, image: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

