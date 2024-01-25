Melissa Barrera Still Doesn’t Support Genocide, in Case You Were Wondering

Following Melissa Barrera’s firing from Scream 7, some have inevitably wondered whether getting fired from one of the most iconic horror franchises in history does anything to change one’s stance on ethnic cleansing. And if you believe that’s possible, I have a boat to sell you.

Nevertheless, Melissa Barrera—who was fired from her leading role in Scream VII after making the apparently very controversial move of revealing herself as pro-don’t-commit-genocide—was happy to volunteer herself to get to the bottom of that question. As it turns out, not being Sam Carpenter anymore does absolutely nothing to your opinions on real-life war crimes.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Barrera spoke out about her firing from the film (which has since also seen the departures of her co-star Jenna Ortega and director Christopher Landon), saying it was a shocking development before reiterating that she still has no qualms about supporting the idea that people shouldn’t kill people. In fact, Barrera very much thinks it would be a good thing if nobody got shot at anymore:

I know who I am, and I know that what I said always came from a place of love and a place of humanity and a place of human rights and a place of freedom for people, which shouldn’t be controversial. It shouldn’t be up for debate… It’s for the well-being of both sides of that wall, you know?

Some of you may be waiting for the part where I clarify that I’m being a bit reductive here. That, however, would require me to have spoken reductively, which I haven’t.

I don’t claim to be any sort of authority on the nuances of the conflict. What I do have, however—and this is a quality that Barrera and I share with many of you—is a pair of eyes; that’s all I need to call said developments what they are, and I will keep doing so long after the Scream franchise and its heartless executives retire.

