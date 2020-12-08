As our nation closes in on 300K deaths due to the coronavirus, First Lady Melania Trump is focusing on what really matters to everyday Americans: a tennis pavilion at the White House. Not content with destroying the historic White House Rose Garden, Melania set her terrible taste loose on the tennis pavilion, a plan which has already earned her the moniker “Melania Antoinette”.

History continues to unfold at the @WhiteHouse & I am pleased to announce the completion of the tennis pavilion. Preserving this historic landmark is vital & I want to thank all who helped complete this project. pic.twitter.com/8NAjbYViS0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2020

In a statement, the First Lady said “I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House, … It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

Whelp, at least she’s acknowledging that there will be other First Families? That’s probably the closest we’ll get to any sort of concession from the Trump team. Construction on the pavilion was done in partnership with the trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service, and funded by private donations. However, the White House refuses to disclose the cost of the renovation.

Melania drew criticism for the tennis court when she announced the renovation in March, just as America was shutting down during the beginning of the pandemic. By now, it’s a hallmark of Melania’s tenure that she is both deeply out of touch and doesn’t care to do anything for her fellow Americans. Be Best, indeed.

Many took to social media to call out Melania’s redesign as COVID-19 cases explode exponentially and Americans still have no economic relief. Anyone for tennis?

Unveiling a tennis pavilion in the midst of a national humanitarian catastrophe could not be more on brand for Melania Trump than if she had devoted herself to opening the American Museum of Bloodless Soft Core Porn Model Gold Diggers on the National Mall. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 7, 2020

Yeah, but how many ICU beds will it hold? #LetThemEatCake https://t.co/3HyAbXsvVV — Laurie Brookins (@StyleWriterNYC) December 7, 2020

CNN: First lady Melania Trump cheers new White House tennis pavilion. Melania will be remembered in future history books for using her time as FLOTUS to building a tennis court, and having all the roses removed from the Rose Garden. Amazing legacy🙄 pic.twitter.com/at5MvbOA4f — LA Resists 🌊 (@LALewman) December 7, 2020

The administration that’s currently perpetrating the greatest public health disaster of our lifetime is laser focused on bitching about the election and finishing the tennis pavilion — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) December 7, 2020

It was all worth it. https://t.co/Y01d4Kso71 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 7, 2020

Fuck that lady’s tennis pavilion. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) December 7, 2020

Melania 100% built that Tennis Pavilion to live inside just in case Trump won again. — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) December 7, 2020

Coincidence that Melania’s Tennis Pavilion resembles

Marie Antoinette’s Petit Trianon? pic.twitter.com/Z30Kgeqbks — BruceGoldberg (@bgoldbergpdx) December 7, 2020

(via The Guardian, featured image: screencap/WKYC Channel 3)

