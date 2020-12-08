comScore

Melania Roasted for Unveiling White House Tennis Pavilion During Pandemic

Let them eat tennis balls, I guess.

By Chelsea SteinerDec 8th, 2020, 3:09 pm

As our nation closes in on 300K deaths due to the coronavirus, First Lady Melania Trump is focusing on what really matters to everyday Americans: a tennis pavilion at the White House. Not content with destroying the historic White House Rose Garden, Melania set her terrible taste loose on the tennis pavilion, a plan which has already earned her the moniker “Melania Antoinette”.

In a statement, the First Lady said “I am pleased to announce the completion of the Tennis Pavilion on the White House grounds. Thank you to all of the talented craftsmen who made this project possible and to the generous supporters of the White House, … It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families.”

Whelp, at least she’s acknowledging that there will be other First Families? That’s probably the closest we’ll get to any sort of concession from the Trump team. Construction on the pavilion was done in partnership with the trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service, and funded by private donations. However, the White House refuses to disclose the cost of the renovation.

Melania drew criticism for the tennis court when she announced the renovation in March, just as America was shutting down during the beginning of the pandemic. By now, it’s a hallmark of Melania’s tenure that she is both deeply out of touch and doesn’t care to do anything for her fellow Americans. Be Best, indeed.

Many took to social media to call out Melania’s redesign as COVID-19 cases explode exponentially and Americans still have no economic relief. Anyone for tennis?

(via The Guardian, featured image: screencap/WKYC Channel 3)

