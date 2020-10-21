Mel Brooks Says Vote for Joe Biden, and We Can’t Let Mel Brooks Down!

Mel Brooks continues to be everyone’s fun grandpa who we can love and support. The iconic actor, director, writer, and more is responsible for some of the best movies of our time, and now he’s using his large platform and adoring fanbase to show his support for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

The video, posted by Mel Brooks’ son Max Brooks, shows Mel sitting at a table with a Joe Biden mug, with his son Max and his grandson Henry behind him. As it has been throughout most of the pandemic, Mel has been staying apart from his family because he is 94 years old. So, the video is socially distant, and they use that to point out why Mel Brooks supports Joe Biden in this election.

The video also surfaced the day after Sam Elliot narrated a political ad in favor of Joe Biden. Things like this remind us all that using your platform as a celebrity to encourage people to get out and vote is extremely important.

Often, people look to their favorite artists and wonder what they think or what they’re planning to do, and even a celebrity message as simple as “make sure to vote” can go a long way towards getting people involved in the political process.

Twitter shared their love for Mel Brooks and their excitement over his endorsement for Biden.

Mister Rogers’ wife and Mel Brooks endorsed Biden and the Taliban and the KKK endorsed Trump in case you were still on the fence about this. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) October 21, 2020

Unfortunately we are all federally mandated to do whatever @MelBrooks says. It’s just math. pic.twitter.com/VHUZHjjx2L — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) October 21, 2020

LISTEN TO MEL BROOKS! https://t.co/7DcA7P0c8O — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 21, 2020

.@MelBrooks is a national treasure. And this clip illustrates the hell of living in Trump’s Covidland to comedic perfection. https://t.co/SR4OkrfDWu — Joy JUST VOTE & MASK UP!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) October 21, 2020

Everyone please listen to my grandpa Mel. “But Jesse, Mel Brooks is not your gran-” I SAID LISTEN TO MY GRANDPA! https://t.co/9UXjoRsqEo — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 21, 2020

And it is inspiring to see someone like Mel Brooks (who never made a political video, as Max points out) look around and realize that he has to say something about the current political climate. I’m excited to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this election, and now I’m excited to know that it would make Mel Brooks proud.

