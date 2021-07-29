Today, a teaser was released for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen anime film Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Based on the corresponding manga volume (note: spoilers for the anime and manga in that review), the story focuses on Yuta Okkotsu who, if you’re watching the anime, has been mentioned by other characters with a great deal of respect. The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen concluded back in March, but despite the praise Yuta has gotten, he hasn’t been in the series yet.

That’s how it is in the manga, too. You hear characters talk about him, but it takes a couple of arcs to finally meet him.

The synopsis for Yuta’s story is as follows:

Yuta Okkotsu is a nervous high school student who is suffering from a serious problem—his childhood friend Rika has turned into a Curse and won’t leave him alone. Since Rika is no ordinary Curse, his plight is noticed by Satoru Gojo, a teacher at Jujutsu High, a school where fledgling exorcists learn how to combat Curses. Gojo convinces Yuta to enroll, but can he learn enough in time to confront the Curse that haunts him?

The movie will also feature Maki, Toge, and Panda from back when they were first-year students, which is the year Yuta joined them.

NEWS: JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 Anime Film Previews the 1st Year Students of Tokyo Jujutsu High ✨ More: https://t.co/DL71bAu4P4 pic.twitter.com/apL8RM7O5u — JUJUTSU KAISEN (@Jujutsu_Kaisen_) July 19, 2021

Along with the teaser came news of who would be voicing Yuta, and it’s a name that anime fans would surely recognize. Megumi Ogata, who has voiced a good portion of my anime upbringing, will be our lead protagonist in Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

As a refresher, this is who is portraying Yuta:

And this:

And this:

And aaaaah I am so happy about this news!

Megumi Ogata is just one of those industry names that brings me such joy. I’ve been in love with her for decades—though back in the day I wasn’t too savvy on voice actress names, I just knew that this particular voice kept showing up in what I was watching.

And continues to be in some of my favorite series.

Presenting this volume of Jujutsu Kaisen as a film makes perfect sense. It’s not exactly a long story (the whole thing is told in that single volume) and it feels better than trying to integrate it into the series at some point. This way, the entire focus will be on Yuta instead of a potential flashback arc where he (or someone else) is discussing his backstory and how it connects to different elements in the overall plot.

That being said, I’m curious to see how much of the story they tell in this movie, mostly because this volume does reveal some major plot points with the series villain, and those points haven’t been covered in the anime yet. I wonder if the movie will reveal everything to us or attempt to dance around it, leaving it for a season two of the anime or even a second movie that goes into more detail.

Either way, Christmas Eve can’t get here fast enough (I know that’s the release date in Japan and we’ll have to wait longer to get it here, but still, MERRY CHRISTMAS). I can’t wait to hear Megumi Ogata play Yuta, furthermore, I can’t wait to see this story animated.

Yuta deserves the world!

