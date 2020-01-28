Things We Saw Today: Meghan Markle’s Horrible Father Is Committed to Slandering His Daughter Until She Contacts Him

Thomas Markle has proven in the last few years from his public persona to be a vile, emotionally abusive and manipulative man. So much so that I hope that anyone who had any pity for him being estranged from his daughter Meghan and grandson has gotten that fresh out of their system. If not, this interview he did with Good Morning Britain should do the trick.

‘I think they’ve hurt the queen. I think they’ve hurt the royals – and it just doesn’t work to be going to another country and serving England. It’s never going to work.’ Thomas Markle says he’s ‘embarrassed’ by his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry’s behaviour. pic.twitter.com/uomjH6Ls0K — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2020

Markle says that he is “embarrassed” by Meghan and Prince Harry, feeling as if their actions have hurt the Queen. He also says that he doesn’t believe his daughter was “bullied in any way or any shape because of racism.” His doubts are because England is more liberal than the U.S. when it comes to race. Excuse me while I sneeze into my colonization kerchief. Yes, and I’m sure his grandson being compared to a monkey by a BBC broadcaster was just in good sport.

He says that he will do more interviews if the semi-royal couple doesn’t respond to him within 30 days. Well, then you better just book your interview with Piers Morgan and call it a day, you vampire.

(via ONTD, image: Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images)

