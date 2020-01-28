Things We Saw Today: Meghan Markle’s Horrible Father Is Committed to Slandering His Daughter Until She Contacts Him
Thomas Markle has proven in the last few years from his public persona to be a vile, emotionally abusive and manipulative man. So much so that I hope that anyone who had any pity for him being estranged from his daughter Meghan and grandson has gotten that fresh out of their system. If not, this interview he did with Good Morning Britain should do the trick.
‘I think they’ve hurt the queen. I think they’ve hurt the royals – and it just doesn’t work to be going to another country and serving England. It’s never going to work.’
Thomas Markle says he’s ‘embarrassed’ by his daughter Meghan and Prince Harry’s behaviour. pic.twitter.com/uomjH6Ls0K
— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 27, 2020
Markle says that he is “embarrassed” by Meghan and Prince Harry, feeling as if their actions have hurt the Queen. He also says that he doesn’t believe his daughter was “bullied in any way or any shape because of racism.” His doubts are because England is more liberal than the U.S. when it comes to race. Excuse me while I sneeze into my colonization kerchief. Yes, and I’m sure his grandson being compared to a monkey by a BBC broadcaster was just in good sport.
He says that he will do more interviews if the semi-royal couple doesn’t respond to him within 30 days. Well, then you better just book your interview with Piers Morgan and call it a day, you vampire.
(via ONTD, image: Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images)
- Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be joining The Matrix 4. (via THR)
- The deserved backlash against American Dirt continues with two pieces, one that explores the canceled book tours and another that deals with the history of publishers not thinking about their Latino readership base. (via NBC News & AP)
-
Can confirm. Here’s the Joker script sent FYC https://t.co/BONNNOSkpJ pic.twitter.com/WqKlRgJH0q
— Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) January 28, 2020
- The Undefeated, which pays tribute to great Black Americans illustrated by Kadir Nelson and written by Kwame Alexander, won the Caldecott Medal for the most distinguished picture book for children as well as the Coretta Scott King Book Awards. (via NPR)
- The successes of both HBO’s Watchmen and The CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover prove that nothing is truly impossible on the small screen when it comes to adapting complicated stories. (via Comicbook)
-
Due to sightings of a Coyote in Central Park.
Do not feed coyotes 🥩
Observe and appreciate coyotes from a distance 🦊 👀
Protect your pets 🐶
If you are approached, make yourself look bigger by putting your arms up, and make loud noises. 💪🏽🗣 pic.twitter.com/pSrsvNdLYW
— NYPD Central Park (@NYPDCentralPark) January 27, 2020
- Also, some of you might not know this but in my past life, I used to make AMVs so here is one lil’ one I did at lunch.
Went back to my roots for a moment while working on some edits. Darth Vader x bad guy pic.twitter.com/EdaRkK0dfX
— princess guinevere weekes (REVISIONS TIME) (@WeekesPrincess) January 28, 2020
Coyotes!? Guys, it is only Tuesday.
